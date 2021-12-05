




































































 




   







   















Sports-oriented party-list Frontliners, Laguna's Aragones team up in Liliw Christmas drive
                        

                           
December 5, 2021 | 1:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sports-oriented party-list Frontliners, Laguna's Aragones team up in Liliw Christmas drive
Jayke Joson (eighth from left), the first nominee of Frontliners, and aspiring Laguna governor Sol Aragones (seventh from left) gave a few cellphones, gift certificates, bikes, sack of rice to the Frontliners and their family members as an early Christmas gift.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – More than 500 individuals attended the thanksgiving event of Laguna 3rd District Rep. Sol Aragones supported by former taekwondo practitioner Jayke Joson of Frontliners Party-list over the weekend at the Balay Celina in Liliw, Laguna.



Joson, the first nominee of Frontliners, and aspiring Laguna governor Aragones gave a few cellphones, gift certificates, bikes, sack of rice to the Frontliners and their family members as an early Christmas gift.



“I would like to thank the Frontliners for saving the life of my parents last year during the height of the pandemic when they were infected by COVID-19,” Joson said. “I know the everyday struggle of being a Frontliner — not only those working in hospitals but also the police, soldiers and our delivery boys.”



“For me, our Frontliners are the true superheroes of our time. Frontliners kayo ang bida.”



Laguna 3rd District Rep. Sol Aragones and Jayke Joson are solid allies.



Joson, a former actor and movie producer, also shared how taekwondo and karate taught him in so many ways like helping and creating hope for others.



“Being passionate about Martial Arts especially karate and taekwondo, you’ll learn the way of discipline, to be efficient in work and the importance of word of honor,”explained  Joson, a taekwondo and karate practioner since his elementary and high school days in Lourdes School in Quezon City.



Aragones, a former field reporter on television, expressed her gratitude to the Frontliners for supporting the everyday campaign of the doctors, nurses, police, soldiers and food deliver boys, among other workers.



“I would like to thank Frontliners Partylist for being the voice of our very own life savers in the Congress soon. Thank you for offering your time and life to help them. We are with you in this fight, we will support you,” Aragones said.



Also in attendance in the thanksgiving are aspiring Liliw mayor Nhon Montesines and aspiring vice mayor Ayette Ticzon.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

