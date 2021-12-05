Sotto's 36ers fall prey to Hawks, drop to 0-2

MANILA, Philippines — The Adelaide 36ers continue their unfortunate start to the NBL season after falling to the Illawarra Hawks, 81-71, at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Sunday.

After going undefeated in the preseason, the CJ Bruton-coached 36ers are now 0-2 in the standings for the regular season.

Still without Filipino reinforcement Kai Sotto due to his knee soreness, the 36ers couldn't get it done in their home opener with the twin-digit loss.

Despite ending the opening quarter on top, 16-13, the Hawks outscored them 27-19 to flip the script on the home team.

A third salvo where Illawarra outscored them anew, 26-15, blew the game wide open.

The Hawks led by as much as 19 points.

Duop Reath led the way for the Hawks with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Cameron Bairstow was the topscorer for Adelaide with 15 points, nine rebounds, and four assists off of the bench.

The 36ers return to action against the Tasmania Jackjumpers on Thursday, December 9.

Filipino and Adelaide fans alike will hope to have Sotto back in the lineup for the 36ers.