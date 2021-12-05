




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
For women, by women: Latest adidas Ultraboost tailored for female foot
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 5, 2021 | 12:12pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
For women, by women: Latest adidas Ultraboost tailored for female foot
The adidas Ultraboost 22 is specifically designed for the needs of the female foot
adidas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The latest adidas Ultraboost shoe has been revealed to be designed specifically for women.



A key milestone in the brand's "long-term commitment to offer the best prodcut to all women", the Ultraboost 22 has been tailored to cater to the female foot.



The shoe, created by an all-woman team, leveraged itself on female foot-specific insights.



Tapping into an online database of more than a million foot scans, the key areas of the shoe were refined and re-engineered to create a 360 degree female fit improvement to "meet the demands" of female runners.







The adidas Ultraboost 22 will cater to the needs of female runners

adidas









Key features in the latest Ultraboost include a new upper and Lineaer Energy Push torsion system combined with the brand's iconic "BOOST" midsole to deliver superior energy return — 4% more than the previous Ultraboost 21 for women.



The refined PRIMEKNIT+ forged zones also provide an adaptive fit for the foot, made with yarn containing 50% Parley Ocean Plastic.



"We created the adidas Ultraboost 22, by taking a more holistic approach to the way we design our running shoes," said Nora Wilimzig, Senior Product Manager of adidas Running.



"The Ultraboost 22 is crafted with the goal of supporting our female running community by providing them with a shoe that delivers ultimate expression of comfort and responsiveness," she added.



The Ultraboost 22 will drop via the adidas app, online, and in store beginning December 9.







The adidas Ultraboost 22

adidas









Apart from the shoe drop, adidas is also set to begin the "Countdown to 22" December challenge.



The challenge is set to support the female community around the world to motivate them to kick off their fitness New Year's resolutions.



Participants will be able to access the challenge through the adidas Running app.



Sign ups are already open here.



The tracking phase of the challenge will run for December 10 to 31 with Creator Club members who will participate in the challenge set to be rewarded with 220 points.



A Spotify playlist to "boost runners' energy" called the HI ENERGY playlist will also drop on December 11.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ADIDAS
                                                      RUNNING
                                                      SHOES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reward for Casimero is Inoue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reward for Casimero is Inoue


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said yesterday if WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero retains his crown against England’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kobe Paras, Niigata continue slide as Thirdy Ravena serves suspension
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kobe Paras, Niigata continue slide as Thirdy Ravena serves suspension


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Happinets led the hapless Niigata by as much as 22 points.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Word war escalates in PATAFA-Obiena impasse
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Word war escalates in PATAFA-Obiena impasse


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov wants the EJ Obiena issue put to rest, saying he doesn’t have “more time to waste...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Warriors end Suns' streak; Rockets win 5th straight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Warriors end Suns' streak; Rockets win 5th straight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a rematch between the Western Conference contenders, Stephen Curry and the Warriors dominated the erstwhile streaking Suns,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angel Guirado saving the best for last in final Suzuki Cup run
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angel Guirado saving the best for last in final Suzuki Cup run


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Now, in his second Suzuki Cup stint, Guirado hopes that he can help the nationals not only return to the semifinals but possibly go...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Para Swimmer Alegarbes takes second medal for himself in Asian Youth Para Games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Para Swimmer Alegarbes takes second medal for himself in Asian Youth Para Games


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Making up half of the Philippines' four-medal haul, Alegarbes beat out swimmers from Japan, Singapore, and Thailand to finish...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sports-oriented party-list Frontliners, Laguna's Aragones team up in Liliw Christmas drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sports-oriented party-list Frontliners, Laguna's Aragones team up in Liliw Christmas drive


                              

                                 11 minutes ago                              


                                                            
More than 500 individuals attended the thanksgiving event of Laguna third district Rep. Sol Aragones supported by former taekwondo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Perfect timing for EASL
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 December 5, 2021 - 12:36pm                              


                                                            
The recent announcement that the East Asia Super League (EASL) has formed an alliance with the PBA, Korean Basketball League, Japan’s B.League, Chinese-Taipei’s P.League+ and a top-level team from Greater...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto's 36ers fall prey to Hawks, drop to 0-2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto's 36ers fall prey to Hawks, drop to 0-2


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Still without Filipino reinforcement Kai Sotto due to his knee soreness, the 36ers couldn't get it done in their home opener...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sultan adds silver to Philippines' medal haul in Asian Youth Para Games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sultan adds silver to Philippines' medal haul in Asian Youth Para Games


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Table tennis player Linard Sultan added his own mint after winning silver in Men's Singles Class 8.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with