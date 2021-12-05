For women, by women: Latest adidas Ultraboost tailored for female foot

The adidas Ultraboost 22 is specifically designed for the needs of the female foot

MANILA, Philippines — The latest adidas Ultraboost shoe has been revealed to be designed specifically for women.

A key milestone in the brand's "long-term commitment to offer the best prodcut to all women", the Ultraboost 22 has been tailored to cater to the female foot.

The shoe, created by an all-woman team, leveraged itself on female foot-specific insights.

Tapping into an online database of more than a million foot scans, the key areas of the shoe were refined and re-engineered to create a 360 degree female fit improvement to "meet the demands" of female runners.

adidas The adidas Ultraboost 22 will cater to the needs of female runners

Key features in the latest Ultraboost include a new upper and Lineaer Energy Push torsion system combined with the brand's iconic "BOOST" midsole to deliver superior energy return — 4% more than the previous Ultraboost 21 for women.

The refined PRIMEKNIT+ forged zones also provide an adaptive fit for the foot, made with yarn containing 50% Parley Ocean Plastic.

"We created the adidas Ultraboost 22, by taking a more holistic approach to the way we design our running shoes," said Nora Wilimzig, Senior Product Manager of adidas Running.

"The Ultraboost 22 is crafted with the goal of supporting our female running community by providing them with a shoe that delivers ultimate expression of comfort and responsiveness," she added.

The Ultraboost 22 will drop via the adidas app, online, and in store beginning December 9.

adidas The adidas Ultraboost 22

Apart from the shoe drop, adidas is also set to begin the "Countdown to 22" December challenge.

The challenge is set to support the female community around the world to motivate them to kick off their fitness New Year's resolutions.

Participants will be able to access the challenge through the adidas Running app.

Sign ups are already open here.

The tracking phase of the challenge will run for December 10 to 31 with Creator Club members who will participate in the challenge set to be rewarded with 220 points.

A Spotify playlist to "boost runners' energy" called the HI ENERGY playlist will also drop on December 11.