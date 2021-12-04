ParaÃ±aque steamrolls Taguig to open WNBL Finals; Uratex rules Day 1 of 3x3






































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Parañaque steamrolls Taguig to open WNBL Finals; Uratex rules Day 1 of 3x3
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 4, 2021 | 8:59pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Allana Lim of the Parañaque Lady Aces led the way with 15 points
MANILA, Philippines — The Parañaque Lady Aces reasserted their dominance in the Women's National Basketball League with a convincing 60-53 win over the Taguig Lady Generals in Game One of the WNBL Finals on Saturday at the Brez Z. Guiao Convention Center.



While the final score seemingly points to a competitive affair, the Lady Aces hardly gave Taguig any chance at drawing first blood as they started the game scorching hot, 19-2.



On the defensive end, they denied the Lady Generals any field goals in the first 10 minutes of action as they only scored on freebies from Chu Bacaro.



Parañaque ballooned their advantage to as big as 28 points in the third canto, 53-25, after AJ Gloriani converted on a four-point play.



The Lady Aces' second and third stringers were then put in during the final canto.



Allana Lim led the way for Parañaque with 15 points on an efficient 6-of-10 shooting night. She also had 14 rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block.



Gloriani scattered 11 points while Clare Castro chipped in eight points and seven boards for the Lady Aces, who have now won 11 games in a row.



Bacaro was the bright spot for Taguig with her 17 points.



Parañaque will look to clinch the maiden crown Sunday as Taguig attempts to extend the Finals into a winner-take-all Game Three.



Meanwhile, in the first leg of WNBL 3x3, Uratex' squads ruled their respective pools also at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.



Uratex Tibay and Uratex Dream won all of their assignments in the level three FIBA 3x3 tournament.



The Tibay team of Eunique Chan, Ford Grajales, Kat Quimpo, and Sam Harada took dominant victories over QWBT, 22-4, and JJD Basketball, 21-7 in Pool A.



They then eked out a close 11-9 victory over the Dreamers to book a semifinals slot.



Harada flashed dominant for Tibay with 24 points overall -- 11 of which came against QWBT.



Grajales, for her part, scattered 19 points.



Uratex Dream, meahwile, went 2-0 in Pool B.



Kaye Pingol, Alyssa Villamor, Tina Deacon and Shanda Anies took wins over Amazing, 7-6, and Jiaguel, 20-8.



Back in Pool A, Dreamers and JJD will fight for the final semifinals slot.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

