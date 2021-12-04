Basilan Steel Spikers relish PNVF Champions League experience

MANILA, Philippines — The Basilan Steel Spikers Amin-Anak Mindanao may have lost the games in the inaugural Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League but they sure have put a step forward to winning a bigger battle – for an even nobler cause.

In fact, they are on a steady track.

Putting premium on sports as a vehicle for change, transformation and development, Basilan despite a short preparation time and a young squad stood its ground against some of the best volleyball teams in the country.

"Nakakalungkot lang kasi kahit isang set hindi kami nakakuha, tapos parang mananalo na tapos 'di nakayanan. Sayang, pero okay lang ang mahalaga doon, lumaban 'yung mga bata," said team manager Dr. Arnel Hajan as his wards showed a valiant stang without ace gunners Mark Enciso and Jason Sarabia.

Parading a youthful roster that has an average age of 25 years only, Basilan pushed to the brink some of the perennial and seasoned squads like VNS Manileño Spikers, MRT-Negros and Go For Gold-Air Force, which is bannered by a slew of national team players that bagged a silver medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

“Sobrang nagpapasalamat kami (sa experience) kasi at least nakita ng buong Pilipinas na ang volleyball, hindi lang sa Metro Manila,” added Hajan, who also serves PNVF vice president.

But the Steel Spikers did not travel some 800 miles from Basilan to the PNVF Champions League venue in Lipa, Batangas, for the games alone.

“May program kami sa Basilan na ‘Bola, hindi bala’. Maglaro tayo through bola. ‘Yun ang gusto namin ipakita para maging inspirasyon ng mga kabataan sa Basilan ang paglalaro at isa na dito ‘yung volleyball,” beamed Hajan as Basilan got an opportunity to extinguish misconceptions, uncertainties and doubts on the once war-torn province.

“Kasi nakikilala na kami sa basketball sa Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, sa VisMin Super Cup so ngayon unti-unti naming ini-introduce din yung ibang event tulad ng volleyball kumbaga in signifying na maunlad na ang Basilan.”

Indeed, Basilan has already started making waves in Philippine sports with a couple of championships at its disposal.

BRT Sumisip Basilan – St. Clare in 2019 captured the PBA Developmental League Foundation Cup title followed by a perfect 13-0 run this year to rule the inaugural VisMin Super Cup.

Basilan also reigned supreme in the 2019 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Patriots Cup on top of staple playoff campaigns in the MPBL, which even staged games at the Lamitan City Gymnasium over the years.

Hajan, the long-time volleyball official, envisions the same for volleyball moving forward with an unwavering support from Congressman Mujiv Hataman, Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman and Maluso Mayor Hanie Bud.

And they’re off to a good start with the PNVF helping Basilan in its volleyball program by providing 20 balls to 13 municipalities across the province – paving way for a golden opportunity to play and train with original balls from just makeshift ones in the past.

“Binibigyan talaga ng halaga ang kabataan at pampalakasan. Imbes ang mga kabataan malulong sa masamang gawain, i-expose natin sa sports,” added Hajan.

Aside from sports though, tourism is becoming a gateway for Basilan to introduce itself as one of the promising destinations across the archipelago with the emergence of hidden treasures such as Malamawi White Beach, Langgas Island Pink Beach and Lampinigan Beach.

“Gusto rin namin iparating ang mensahe na dati kapag sinabing Basilan, terrorism area yan. Gusto namin iparating na tourism area na kami. From terrorism to tourism. At isa na sa mag-hatak doon ay ang sports. Everytime na nababanggit yung Basilan sa sports, maganda diba. Masasabi ng mga tao na okay naman pala yung Basilan,” added Hajan.

For a home that has long lived in the shadows of conflict and misconceptions about it, renaissance for peace and prosperity has been everything but a dream.

Well, not anymore, as an array of people, from all walks of life, from the leaders and officials to the youth, have collectively embraced and committed to make it a reality – for good.

And they did.

Basilan did.

As to the sports programs to sustain Basilan's great leap, it's just the beginning with the sky as the limit.