Remy Martin logs efficient game in Kansas win over St. John's

MANILA, Philippines — Remy Martin had an efficient game for Kansas in their 95-75 drubbing of St. John's University in New York on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

The Fil-Am transferee out of Arizona State finished with 12 points off of a 5-of-7 shooting clip to join three other Jayhawks in twin-digit scoring.

Martin also logged five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes of action.

No. 8 Kansas thus improved their record to 6-1.

Elsewhere, Fil-Italian Dalph Panopio was a non-factor in CSU Bakersfield 87-59 victory over Benedictine Mesa.

Panopio had only five points in his 22 minutes of action.

The former Batang Gilas stalwart also had three assists, one rebound and one steal.

Ron Harper Jr., for his part, was on the wrong end of a blowout as Rutgers fell to Illinois in their Big Ten opener, 86-51.

Harper Jr., the Fil-Am son of five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper, misfired from the field going 1-of-9 to finish with just nine points in the loss.