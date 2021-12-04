Overtime collabs with Fil-Am designer for Filipino-inspired clothing capsule

Sports media company Overtime has linked up with Fil-Am artists/brands to celebrate Filipino heritage with a clothing capsule

MANILA, Philippines — Sports media company Overtime and lifestyle brand ROKIT has linked up with a Fil-Am designer to come out with a clothing capsule paying homage to Filipino heritage.

Catering to Filipinos' love for basketball, Overtime and ROKIT tapped Fil-Am artist Kristofferson San Pablo, creative director for LA-based company Vacancy Projects to come out with the "Buhay" collection.

It features artwork drawn by San Pablo himself including a "buhay" basketball character as a nod to the popular hoop phrase "ball is life".

The collection also spotlights various iconography associated with life in the Philippines across a range of hoodies, tees, sweatpants, shorts and accessories.

"The ‘Buhay’ collection is a sort of love letter to art, basketball & my Filipino-American upbringing," said San Pablo.

"It also serves as a reflection of both myself & Bam Barcena's, creative director of ROKIT, identity as Filipino-Americans on the west coast," he added.

Tyler Rutsein, Vice President, GMM at Overtime and OTE, spoke about the Philippines' following of their company which also prompted the collection.

"Overtime is a global brand," he said.

"A big subset of our following is in the Philippines stemming from their love of basketball culture. We wanted to create something special specifically for them and our greater audience. Rokit and Kris were the perfect partners to bring that vision to life in an authentic way," he added.

A Filipino, Lebron Lopez, currently playes in Overtime's league called Overtime Elite.

The collection already dropped Friday and is already available across the three brands' online shops.