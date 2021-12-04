Ancajas title unification vs Ioka postponed in Japan due to Omicron threat

IBF junior bantamweight titlist Jerwin Ancajas and WBO champion Kazuto Ioka will have to wait for their unification bout as Japan issued travel restrictions due to the Omicron variant

MANILA, Philippines — Jerwin Ancajas' New Year's Eve unification bout against Kazuto Ioka in Tokyo has been postponed due to the threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Originally scheduled on December 31 at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, the clash between Ancajas (33-1-2, 22 KOs) and Ioka (27-2, 15 KOs) will have to wait as Japan issued a ban against foreign travel as a precaution.

Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions confirmed the postponement early Saturday morning.

"Team Ancajas was looking forward to this historic fight against Ioka but understands there are bigger concerns than boxing in Japan and the world with the situation caused by the emergence of the latest variant," MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons said.

"We remain committed to making this fight happen as soon as possible in Japan," he added.

Ancajas is the IBF junior bantamweight champion while Ioka holds the WBO belt.