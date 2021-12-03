Grizzlies destroy Thunder by NBA record 73 points

Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the game against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum on November 28, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee.

MANILA, Philippines — The Memphis Grizzlies sent the Oklahoma City Thunder to infamy in the NBA record books after their 152-79 victory at the FedExForum in Memphis on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Playing without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies sent the Thunder reeling to their eight straight loss and gave them a 73-point thrashing, which became the new record for the biggest margin of victory in NBA history.

A wire-to-wire victory saw the Grizzlies lead by as much as a whopping 78 points in the insanely lopsided game.

The previous record was 68 points when the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat by 68 points, 148-80, back in December 1991.

Nine different Memphis players finished in double digit scoring with Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the pack with 27 points.

All 12 players fielded by the Grizzlies also scored at least two points in the victory.

They were also a scorching hot 62.5% from the field in the dominant victory.

Meanwhile, Luguentz Dort was the bright spot for the Thunder in the embarrassing loss with 15 points.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bulls survived a comeback attempt by the New York Knicks, 119-115.

DeMar Derozan paced the Bulls with 34 points, six rebounds and three assists.

In the other game, the Toronto Raptors nipped the Milwaukee Bucks, 97-93.