




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
PBA 3x3 eyes to become springboard to Olympics
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 3, 2021 | 10:24am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PBA 3x3 eyes to become springboard to Olympics
The TNT Tropang Giga were the inaugural champions of PBA 3x3 when they ruled the first leg last week
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Asia's oldest professional hoops league has already delved into the world of 3x3 basketball with the success of the inaugural PBA 3x3.



And according to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas 3x3 National Program head Ronnie Magsanoc, this is only the beginning as the league eyes high goals to achieve in the coming years.



"Ang layunin natin talaga sa PBA 3x3 at sa SBP ay makapagtala ng Top 50 players, at least, dito sa hanay ng PBA 3x3... Kung magagawa natin yan, yan yung magiging basehan ng federation rankings patungo sa Olympic Qualifying Tournament para sa Paris 2024 Olympics," Magsanoc said in the recent episode of One Sports' The Game.



"Yun yung long-term mission and vision ng PBA 3x3 at ng SBP," he added.



3x3 hoops made its debut in the Tokyo Olympics, where Latvia and the United States ruled the men's and women's division, respectively.



The Philippines had actually qualified for the OQT for Tokyo earlier this year, with players coming from the PBA and the country's other 3x3 tournament Chooks To Go Pilipinas 3x3.



Owing to poor preparation, though, the Philippines ended up dead last in a 20-team field after they lost all their games.



Now with the PBA's own 3 a side league, Magsanoc hopes the country will be more ready once another shot at Olympic 3x3 comes around.



"[S]a ngayon, we want to develop dedicated 3x3 specialists," Magsanoc said.



"We want to be a destination competition and we want to increase and trumpet the awareness of the game," he added.



The first three legs of the PBA 3x3 was filled with action and competitiveness with the TNT Tropang Giga, Meralco Bolts and Sista Super Sealers tasting championships.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      3X3
                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sumang joins Pingris, Simon at loaded Nueva Ecija MBPL squad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sumang joins Pingris, Simon at loaded Nueva Ecija MBPL squad


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards have tapped former pro Roi Sumang to join an already stacked roster.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Busy month for boxing
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 December 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Seven Filipinos are booked for world title fights this month and two more are scheduled in championship eliminators as the race to find an heir to Manny Pacquiao’s throne heats up.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tiu, Racela take reins at Benilde, Adamson
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 December 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
College of St. Benilde and Adamson have tapped new coaches in preparation for the imminent return of collegiate basketball in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Injury setback hits Pelicans' Williamson
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Injury setback hits Pelicans' Williamson


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson's return to NBA action will likely be delayed after what the team hopes is a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakers' James clears NBA's COVID-19 protocols with negative tests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lakers' James clears NBA's COVID-19 protocols with negative tests


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has cleared the NBA's COVID-19 safety protocols with two negative tests.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Arcane collaboration, map reruns highlight new PUBG Mobile updates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arcane collaboration, map reruns highlight new PUBG Mobile updates


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Popular battle royale mobile game PUBG Mobile released one of its biggest updates to date.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MLBB World Championships set to welcome live audiences in Singapore
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MLBB World Championships set to welcome live audiences in Singapore


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Proof of vaccination is needed as the event is a "vaccinated-only event". 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CCE MVC winners Lyceum want to erase stigma on esports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CCE MVC winners Lyceum want to erase stigma on esports


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Ruling the competition in the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang 5-on-5 Varsity Cup (MVC) is just the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Richard Juan co-produces Philippine eSports documentary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Richard Juan co-produces Philippine eSports documentary


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
TrueID recently released its eSports documentary series titled "Game Mode" co-produced by actor and content creator Richard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ed Sheeran meets Squirtle in special Pokemon Go collaboration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ed Sheeran meets Squirtle in special Pokemon Go collaboration


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
In a one-of-kind-collaboration, Pokemon Go is partnering with Grammy winner Ed Sheeran for a unique event to help promote...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Riot's latest publishing label set to release debut titles in LoL universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Riot's latest publishing label set to release debut titles in LoL universe


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
Riot Forge is currently developing two other games, also with ties to League of Legends. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with