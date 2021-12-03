Team Secret stands ground despite losing to reigning titlists in Valorant Champions opener

Team Secret (L) put up a gallant stand against Russia's Gambit Esports in their Valorant Champions opener on Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines' Team Secret made their Valorant world debut with a bang as they gave reigning Valorant Masters champions Gambit Esports a run for their money in their Valorant Champions opener on Thursday.

Though eventually losing to the Russian squad, 1-2, Team Secret introduced themselves to the world tiff with an upset as they took the Icebox map against Gambit, 13-6.

Leaving commentators "speechless" and "at a loss for words", the Filipino gamers got Gambit Esports on the defensive early as they were forced to shoot for the come-from-behind win.

But as the shock of Team Secret's stunning opener subsided, Gambit Esports was quick to retailiate in the second map as they blanked the Filpino squad, 0-13 to force a third map decider.

In the winner-take-all third map, the Filipinos started strong with an early 4-2 lead but Gambit Esports learned their lesson not to underestimate Team Secret and dominated in the second half of the last map to take the match, 13-6.

Gambit Esports heads to Group C's winners bracket while Team Secret will need to fight for their spot in the tournament as they are relegated to the losers bracket.

They fight to survive against Japan's Crazy Raccoon on December 5 to keep their Valorant Champions campaign alive.