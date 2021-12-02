




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Benilde, Adamson prepare for looming NCAA, UAAP return with new coaches
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 2, 2021 | 3:36pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Benilde, Adamson prepare for looming NCAA, UAAP return with new coaches
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – With the return of collegiate basketball imminent, College of St. Benilde and Adamson have tapped new coaches to handle the reins in jumpstarting their preparations for the NCAA and UAAP, which are both planning to resume face-to-face games early next year.



The Blazers have appointed Charles Tiu to succeed TY Tang in time for the 97th NCAA season that has eyed January as the league opening.



Tiu’s appointment came a day after Nash Racela, a former Blackwater coach, took over the coaching helm at Adamson where he succeeded Franz Pumaren. The UAAP is seeking to open in February.



Tiu recently backed out coaching the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the Chooks-to-Go MPBL to focus on the Meralco Bolts in the PBA where he is an assistant.



He did not mind the new job as an added duty.



“I’m happy and excited and honestly didn’t expect it,” said Tiu.



Tiu has served as an assistant of Tang for three years and was familiar with how things were run with the Blazers.



So when Tang migrated to Canada last September, the Blazers did not look anywhere to get a replacement.



Tiu said he would have his hands full as he lost two key players to the MPBL — Kendrix Belgica and Justin Gutang.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ADAMSON
                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      BENILDE
                                                      NCAA
                                                      UAAP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sumang joins Pingris, Simon at loaded Nueva Ecija MBPL squad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sumang joins Pingris, Simon at loaded Nueva Ecija MBPL squad


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards have tapped former pro Roi Sumang to join an already stacked roster.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dwight Ramos, Toyama crash out of Emperor's Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dwight Ramos, Toyama crash out of Emperor's Cup


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Brave Thunders outscored Toyama 21-6 in a pivotal second quarter to take the lead and the Grouses just couldn't reco...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pregame talk with Reggie Miller helps James Harden rediscover MVP form
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pregame talk with Reggie Miller helps James Harden rediscover MVP form


                              

                                                                  By Alder Almo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
A pregame pep talk from former NBA legend Reggie Miller reminded James Harden who he is as a player.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Azkals coach urges players to roll with Schrock
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Azkals coach urges players to roll with Schrock


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
There is no doubt that when the Philippine men’s football team begins its campaign in the 2021 AFF Suzuki Cup, Stephan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Women's tennis body suspends tourneys in China amid Peng Shuai issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Women's tennis body suspends tourneys in China amid Peng Shuai issue


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
This in an attempt to put more pressure on Chinese officials to address the issue involving WTA player Peng Shuai.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Uy rides the wind, leads by 3 in ICTSI Riviera tourney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Uy rides the wind, leads by 3 in ICTSI Riviera tourney


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 7 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Daniella Uy jostled herself to the top with a mix of resiliency and smarts, salvaging a one-over 72 in a windy second round...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tennis stars back 'bold' WTA move to suspend China events over Peng
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tennis stars back 'bold' WTA move to suspend China events over Peng


                              

                                 17 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Tennis stars threw their support behind the WTA's move to suspend its tournaments in China over concern for Peng Shuai, as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Benilde, Adamson prepare for looming NCAA, UAAP return with new coaches
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Benilde, Adamson prepare for looming NCAA, UAAP return with new coaches


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
College of St. Benilde and Adamson have tapped new coaches to handle the reins in jumpstarting their preparations for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMA legend Clay Guida seeks to replicate Glover Teixeira's win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMA legend Clay Guida seeks to replicate Glover Teixeira's win


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Clay Guida will be facing Leonardo Santos in a lightweight bout in UFC Fight Night: Aldo vs Font at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagdanganan, Ardina open Q-Series drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagdanganan, Ardina open Q-Series drive


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bianca Pagdanganan kicks off her bid in the morning wave with Canada’s Alena Sharp and Aussie Sarah Jane Smith while...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with