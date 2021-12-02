Benilde, Adamson prepare for looming NCAA, UAAP return with new coaches

MANILA, Philippines – With the return of collegiate basketball imminent, College of St. Benilde and Adamson have tapped new coaches to handle the reins in jumpstarting their preparations for the NCAA and UAAP, which are both planning to resume face-to-face games early next year.

The Blazers have appointed Charles Tiu to succeed TY Tang in time for the 97th NCAA season that has eyed January as the league opening.

Tiu’s appointment came a day after Nash Racela, a former Blackwater coach, took over the coaching helm at Adamson where he succeeded Franz Pumaren. The UAAP is seeking to open in February.

Tiu recently backed out coaching the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the Chooks-to-Go MPBL to focus on the Meralco Bolts in the PBA where he is an assistant.

He did not mind the new job as an added duty.

“I’m happy and excited and honestly didn’t expect it,” said Tiu.

Tiu has served as an assistant of Tang for three years and was familiar with how things were run with the Blazers.

So when Tang migrated to Canada last September, the Blazers did not look anywhere to get a replacement.

Tiu said he would have his hands full as he lost two key players to the MPBL — Kendrix Belgica and Justin Gutang.