Dwight Ramos, Toyama crash out of Emperor's Cup
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 2, 2021 | 9:46am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Dwight Ramos, Toyama crash out of Emperor's Cup
MANILA, Philippines – Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses ended their campaign at the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday, losing to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in the Round of 16, 70-58, at the Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.



Coming off of a lengthy layoff as the B. League went on break, the Grouses couldn't get it done against Kawasaki despite a strong first quarter where they ended up on top after the first 10 minutes, 22-19.



The Brave Thunders outscored Toyama 21-6 in a pivotal second quarter to take the lead and the Grouses just couldn't recover.



Ramos also struggled from the field with a dismal 2-of-14 shooting night.



He finished with eight points, five rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes of action.



The Shinshu Brave Warriors' Matt Aquino is the last Filipino standing in the Emperor's Cup with his team through to the quarterfinals.



They beat the Seahorses Mikawa, 78-69 also on Wednesday.



Aquino played sparingly in the game and recorded no stats in 1:42 minutes of play.



The Emperor's Cup continues next year with the quarterfinals set early January 2022.



Meanwhile, Filipino imports are set to return to B. League action in Division I this weekend.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

