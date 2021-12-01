




































































 




   







   















Monarchs nip Spikers, enter semis of Champions League prelims
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
December 1, 2021 | 6:14pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
LIPA CITY – Unbeaten Team Dasma Monarchs advanced to the semifinals after walloping the Sabong International Spikers with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 win at the end of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League preliminaries Wednesday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center Gym here.



Madzlan Gampong starred with 12 markers, Mark Frederick Calado (11) and Jayvee Sumagaysay (9) chipped in solid contributions as the Monarchs swept Pool B with a 3-0 card.



“We achieved our short-term goal of finishing on top of Pool B entering the semis but it’s still a long way ahead,” said coach Norman Miguel.



Dasma will face off against VNS Manileño Spikers, who secured the second spot in Pool A behind unbeaten Go For Gold-Air Force following a 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 win over Basilan Steel Spikers in the second game.



John Benedict San Andres (13) and Rwenzmel Taguibolos (10) led the way as Manileño finished at 1-1 in Pool A after a narrow five-setter loss to Air Force in the opener.



“It’s a do-or-die match for us so I just told our team to handle the pressure and stick to the system. Thankfully, we did,” said Manileño coach Ralph Ocampo, bracing for a tall order in the Final Four against unblemished Dasma.



Global Remit, meanwhile, saved its best for last with a huge 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 win over MRT-Negros to salvage the last semis ticket from Pool B and arrange a duel against Pool A top-seed Go For Gold-Air Force.



Behind Joeven Dela Vega’s 12 markers, Global Remit (1-2) broke free from a three-way tie at second spot with Sabong International (1-2) and MRT-Negros (1-2) by virtue of a set ratio advantage.



“We’re thankful because we did not lose hope until the last match. We held on until the very end,” said coach Edgardo Rusit.



Pool A bottom-placer Basilan (0-2), Sabong International and MRT-Negros of Pool B crashed out of contention but will still play starting Thursday in classification matches from fifth to seventh place.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

