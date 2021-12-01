




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Suns win 17 straight, turn back Warriors in battle of top teams
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 1, 2021 | 1:58pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Suns win 17 straight, turn back Warriors in battle of top teams
Jae Crowder #99 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 30, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 104-96.
CHRISTIAN PETERSEN  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Phoenix Suns continued their scorching hot run in the NBA as they extended their win streak to a franchise record-tying 17, thwarting the Golden State Warriors, 104-96, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).



Despite Devin Booker sitting out most of the game due to an injury, veteran leadership by Chris Paul and stingy defense proved enough for Phoenix as they held the Warriors to below 100 points for the first time this season.



Effort on the defensive end proved crucial for Phoenix in the endgame as they held the Warriors scoreless in three of the final four minutes of the game.



After a technical free throw put the Warriors within five, 97-92, with 3:42 ticks left in the game, the Suns' suffocating defense helped them score five unanswered points to put the game out of reach.



Landry Shamet converted on a dagger 3-pointer with 56.1 ticks left, 102-92, to shut the door on the Warriors.



DeAndre Ayton picked up the slack on the scoring end in Booker's absence with 24 points.



Paul finished with a double-double of 15 points and 11 boards while Jae Crowder and Cam Johnson also chipped in 14 points each.



Jordan Poole was a bright spot for the Warriors in the loss with 28 points.



Stephen Curry, who has been averaging more than 28 points per game, was held to just 12 points on a dismal 4-of-21 shooting night.



Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers turned back the Sacramento Kings, 117-92, to get back to above .500.



The win came despite LeBron James entering health and safety protocols.



A huge second half where they outscored the Kings, 67-33, helped the Lakers avenge their triple-overtime loss against Sacramento in their last meeting.



Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk all scored above 20 points to pace the Lakers in the win.



In the other games, the Brooklyn Nets escaped the gritty Knicks in a New York City derby, 112-110.



James Harden flirted with the triple-double with 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Nets to the win at home.



For their part, the Memphis Grizzlies eked out a 98-91 win over the Toronto Raptors.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

