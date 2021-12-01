




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Paat relishes joining list of home-grown volleyball stars abroad
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 1, 2021 | 11:49am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Paat relishes joining list of home-grown volleyball stars abroad
Mylene Paat
AVC
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Mylene Paat joins a growing list of home-grown Filipino volleyball talent to play in foreign leagues after signing a one-tournament contract with Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima earlier this week.



She follows the path taken by some of the country's biggest volleyball stars like Jaja Santigo, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Alyssa Valdez, Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo.



But while she's already at toe with her fellow volleyball stalwarts, Paat does not feel the need to put herself at the level of the more household names in the sport.



"Hindi ko ma-feel sa sarili ko na star ako," Paat said in a recent episode of One Sports' The Game.



"Kasi gusto ko parin matuto sa bawat gagalawin ko," she added.



The 27-year-old is coming off a busy couple of months where she helped the Chery Tiggo Crossovers win the PVL crown with Santiago and Santiago-Manabat.



She also represented flag and country under the banner of Rebisco in the Asian Women's Club Volleybal Championship.



Most recently, Paat and the Crossovers finished as runners-up in the PNVF Champions League.



Though careful not to count herself among the greats, the weight of her achievement to get to play overseas was not amiss for the Adamson alumna.



"[O]f course, sobrang glad ko lang na napabilang ako sakanila," Paat said.



"Sobrang blessed ko na makajoin sa ganitong league and of course, na makilala din ang Pilipinas [sa volleyball]," she added.



Paat is the third Fillipino to play in Thailand's volleyball leagues after Valdez in 2016, and Espejo in 2019.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      VOLLEYBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belgira, Barba rule PhilCycling national trials
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belgira, Barba rule PhilCycling national trials


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
National team mainstays Lea Denise Belgira and Eleazer Barba Jr. showed their readiness to compete in next year’s Hanoi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakers' LeBron out of Kings clash after entering COVID-19 protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lakers' LeBron out of Kings clash after entering COVID-19 protocols


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
LeBron James was ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers' clash with the Sacramento Kings after entering the NBA's COVID-19 health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto's 36ers outbattle Bullets to claim NBL Blitz championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto's 36ers outbattle Bullets to claim NBL Blitz championship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Going undefeated in the four games counted for the NBL Blitz standings, the 36ers claimed the Loggins-Bruton Cup. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: NBA All-Access features Filipino fans during historic Clarkson-Green clash                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: NBA All-Access features Filipino fans during historic Clarkson-Green clash


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino audience members took most of the screen time, with a number of them sporting Filipino clothing like a Gilas jersey,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kris Rosales faced with high expectations at Kiefer Ravena-less NLEX
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kris Rosales faced with high expectations at Kiefer Ravena-less NLEX


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kris Rosales will have big shoes to fill with his new team NLEX as he's banked on to patch up the hole left by the absence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PGA Player Blog: Starting the season right with CJ Cup win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGA Player Blog: Starting the season right with CJ Cup win


                              

                                                                  By Rory McIlroy |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Twenty-time PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy shares his story in this latest player blog.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quiban out to make better showing in Thailand golf tourney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quiban out to make better showing in Thailand golf tourney


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Justin Quiban hopes to ride the momentum of a big finish in the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship and make the most of his stint...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena not giving up Philippine citizenship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena not giving up Philippine citizenship


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Embattled Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena isn’t following the lead of Grandmaster Wesley So and golf star Yuka Saso,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Riviera Ladies Championship unfolds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Riviera Ladies Championship unfolds


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Harmie Constantino retests Mafy Singson’s mettle in what looms to be a fierce duel of top contenders even as Chanelle...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tats to change volley landscape
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tats to change volley landscape


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Tats Suzara is determined to change the landscape of volleyball in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with