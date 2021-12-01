WATCH: NBA All-Access features Filipino fans during historic Clarkson-Green clash

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino NBA fans took center stage in the league's official YouTube channel as they starred in an episode of NBA All-Access.

Uploaded just last week, the mini-movie provided a behind-the-scenes look at the historic Filipino Heritage Night in Houston last October where Fil-Am players Jalen Green and Jordan Clarkson became the first-ever pair of NBA players with Filipino heritage to share the court.

The video provided glimpses of pre-game moments, and on-court action.

Filipino audience members took most of the screen time, with a number of them sporting Filipino clothing like a Gilas jersey, and caps bearing the Philippine flag.

Voiceovers of Clarkson and Green talking about their Filipino heritage also highlight the video.

Clips of the exclusive Q&A between the two cagers — never seen by the local audience here in the Philippines before — were also shown.

Clarkson shared to Green the support of the Filipino community he expects his compatriot to feel as the rookie continues to flourish in his NBA career.

"You see the turnout you got here at Houston? You're going to get this turnout in a lot of places," Clarkson addressed Green.

"He's going to feel the love and support from the Philippines and it's great," he added.

The NBA All-Access video has since garnered around 94,000 views and has 4,200 likes.

Comments also focused on the two players' Filipino heritage.