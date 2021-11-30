Azkals' 2021 Suzuki Cup bid: An intention to win, play for big picture

The Philippine Azkals will head into the 2021 AFF Suzuki Cup swinging and with the opportunity to do something special while playing the long game.

MANILA, Philippines – Short-handed in terms of manpower. Injuries. The challenges of COVID-19. The weight of expectations.

These aren’t excuses to Philippine men’s football team coach Scott Cooper. In his words, they “are absolute facts and challenges.”

However, Cooper and his wards will head into the 2021 AFF Suzuki Cup swinging and with the opportunity to do something special while playing the long game.

“Something special” means try to get out of the group stage and see if they can pull some surprises.

The long game being when the team and the plans that have been laid in the last few years are put into fruition over the next couple of campaigns.

“From a coach’s perspective you always try to win every tournament you’re in, but we’ve got one hand tied behind our back,” said the Englishman, who formally took the reins of the national side after Sven-Goran Eriksson stepped down after the 2019 Suzuki Cup.

Cooper was referring to the non-release of at least eight players — Neil Etheridge and Patrick Deyto are but a few — from their European and Asian clubs for the tournament, which has seen the Philippines hampered through the years because it falls under a non-FIFA calendar of matches.

Cooper will still have some veteran help to balance the relative inexperience of the newcomers.

Leading the national charge is team captain Stephan Schrock and fellow veterans Angel Guirado, Patrick Reichelt, Mike Ott, Martin Steuble, Mike Ott, Iain Ramsay, Kevin Ingreso, Daisuke Sato and Amani Aguinaldo.

Reichelt (2012, 2014, 2018), Steuble (2014, 2016, 2018) and Aguinaldo (2014, 2016, 2018) will be making their fourth appearance in the biennial tournament.

Making their first appearances are goalkeepers Kevin Ray Hansen (Kuala Lumpur City FC), Bernd Schipmann (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC) and Quincy Kameraad (Azkals Development Team).

On defense, Cooper has Mar Vincent Diano (Azkals Development Team), Juastin Baas (United City FC), Yrick Gallantes (Azkals Development Team) Jesper Nyholm (Djurgardens IF), Matthew Custodio (Azkals Development Team), Christian Rontini (Azkals Development Team) and Jefferson Tabinas (Mito Hollyhock) to count on.

The midfield counts Harry Foll (FC 08 Villingen), Sandro Reyes (Azkals Development Team), Dennis Cheung (Azkals Development Team), Oli Bias (Azkals Development Team), Amin Nazari (United City FC) and Kenshiro Daniels (Kaya FC-Iloilo).

And there is Bienvenido Maranon, the Spanish national who recently acquired Filipino citizenship and will be playing up front alongside Reichelt and Guirado.

“Let me tell you. I was never sure about naturalized players,” bared Cooper about Maranon. “It is something someone can say that he is taking away a slot from a local player. But if you speak to Maranon, you can feel his commitment to the country. It isn’t like we begged him to play. He wanted to desperately play for the country and do his part. This is a guy who learned the national anthem word for word. He’s a proven goal scorer. He is a valuable and experienced player.”

Nevertheless, Cooper likes flying under the radar. “I like our group (Group A along with powerhouse Thailand and three-time champion Singapore, Timor Leste and Myanmar) but we have players who are capable of doing the job.

“We will temper expectations but keep the optimism high,” underscored Cooper. “We will fight like Filipinos can. Push as far as we can go. Gather experience. Then in the new year (2022) add what we need then push on from there.”

To the Filipino fans, Cooper left a message, “I appreciate everybody’s support including critical. It’s still support. You have to take the rough with the smooth. We have the intention to win it and keep moving forward. I feel we have a good tactical plan and a strong starting XI. But we’re working for something special.”

The 2021 Suzuki Cup will be shown on Premier Football on Skycable and Cignal as well as the Tap Go app. Check out Tap Go's FB for more details or ask your cable provider.