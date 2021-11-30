




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Dottie Ardina, Bianca Pagdanganan gear up for tough Q-Series
                        

                           
Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 30, 2021 | 12:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Dottie Ardina, Bianca Pagdanganan gear up for tough Q-Series
Bianca Pagdanganan Dottie Ardina
AFP / Symetra Tour File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan brace for a grueling two-week campaign leading to LPGA Tour cards next year as they compete in the LPGA Q-Series beginning Thursday (Friday, Manila time) at the Magnolia Grove Golf’s Crossing and Falls courses in Mobile, Alabama.



A total of 110 players will dispute the Top 45 plus ties slots for LPGA status for the next season, guaranteeing a fierce battle of shotmaking and endurance in the two-part series with the Highland Oaks hosting the last tournament on Dec. 9-12 at Hybrid and Marshwood layouts.



Organizers said a cut after Week 1 will be made although the number has yet to be determined. Players who complete the first tournament but do not advance to Week 2 will receive 2022 Symetra Tour status.



Ardina and Pagdanganan, whose campaigns are backed by ICTSI, finished way below the rankings after the 2021 season with the former ending up at 109th, marked by a best joint 12th finish in the Women’s PGA Championship, in 14 events and the latter posting a No. 125 finish, matching Ardina’s best effort at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, in 12 tournaments.



Yuka Saso finished No. 16 in the Race to CME Globe Season but the 20-year-old Fil-Japanese has secured a five-year membership status by virtue of her historic major victory in the US Women’s Open last June.



Ardina and Pagdanganan, however, are in for a tough two-week grind with a slew of aces leading the LPGA hopefuls, including Thai Atthaya Thitikul, already a three-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, LPGA Q-School Stage 1 medalist amateur Gina Kim, Stage 2 winner Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Taiwanese sisters Yu Chiang Hou and Yu Sang Hou, WAPT (Women’s All Pro Tour) topnotchers Kaitlyn Papp and Sophia Garcia and Malaysian Kelly Tan



Spicing up the cast are LPGA campaigners Hinako Shibuno, Alena Sharp, Linnea Strom and Kristy McPherson and Symetra Tour stalwarts Beth Wu, Bally Tardy, Prima Thammaraks and Isi Gabsa.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BIANCA PAGDANGANAN
                                                      DOTTIE ARDINA
                                                      GOLF
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena lawyers up for legal row vs PATAFA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena lawyers up for legal row vs PATAFA


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena has tapped the services of a law firm in preparation for what could turn out as a legal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto's 36ers outbattle Bullets to claim NBL Blitz championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto's 36ers outbattle Bullets to claim NBL Blitz championship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Going undefeated in the four games counted for the NBL Blitz standings, the 36ers claimed the Loggins-Bruton Cup. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao hails long-time sparring partner Kambosos after upset win for unified titles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao hails long-time sparring partner Kambosos after upset win for unified titles


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Though pegged as the underdog, Kambosos just squeaked past Lopez to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA lightweight belts.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Witch-hunt on Obiena decried
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Witch-hunt on Obiena decried


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
First, PATAFA demanded World No. 6 pole vaulter EJ Obiena to return 85,000 Euros which it claimed was sent to the athlete’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena ready for legal battle
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena ready for legal battle


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo Olympics pole-vaulter EJ Obiena has tapped the services of a law firm in preparation for what could be a legal battle...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Booed Jokic leads Nuggets past short-handed Heat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Booed Jokic leads Nuggets past short-handed Heat


                              

                                 17 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Nikola Jokic returned from an injury to score a team-high 24 points and 15 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets ended a six-game...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Azkals' 2021 Suzuki Cup bid: An intention to win, play for big picture
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Azkals' 2021 Suzuki Cup bid: An intention to win, play for big picture


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 24 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Short-handed in terms of manpower. Injuries. The challenges of COVID-19. The weight of expectations. These aren’t...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Woods rules out 'full-time' return to golf
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Woods rules out 'full-time' return to golf


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tiger Woods has ruled out making a full-time return to professional golf as he works his way back from career-threatening...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Messi wins Ballon d'Or for seventh time as Putellas crowned women's winner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Messi wins Ballon d'Or for seventh time as Putellas crowned women's winner


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lionel Messi admitted winning the Copa America with Argentina might have been the determining factor in him claiming the men's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Governors&rsquo; cup kicks off December 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Governors’ cup kicks off December 8


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The PBA has set the kickoff date for the Governors’ Cup on Dec. 8 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, initially...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with