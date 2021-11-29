Avaricio eyes sweep of LPGT Riviera swing

MANILA, Philippines — Now unburdened by expectations and pressure to deliver a first win, Chanelle Avaricio bursts with confidence as she heads to Langer course, hopeful to make it back-to-back in the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Championship beginning Wednesday in Silang, Cavite.

Avaricio ended a two-year title hunt that included a couple of runner-up finishes this year, routing the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Challenge field by seven behind an early birdie and eagle feat in the final round that rallied her from two down to post one of the most lopsided victories on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour the last eight years.

Admitting her seven-shot victory over Harmie Constantino and Chihiro Ikeda last Friday exceeded her expectations, Avaricio hopes to build on her romp as she tries to complete a sweep of the Riviera swing of the ICTSI-sponsored circuit.

“Hope to score more wins,” said the Alabama State U product, who produced great shots and drained long putts to anchor her breakthrough win aided by her rivals’ breakdown in the closing holes.

But she will need to double her effort to score a repeat since Langer remains a daunting challenge and the likes of Constantino, Ikeda, Sunshine Baraquiel, Marvi Monsalve, Daniella Uy, Florence Bisera and Korean Jane Jeong are all coming into the event eager to rebound and prick Avaricio’s growing bubble.

The 54-hole, P750,000 championship will also feature a spirited chase for low amateur honors.