




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Spence, Tepora: Missed opportunity
                        

                           
THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco - The Philippine Star
November 29, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
Errol Spence Jr.  has been cleared to fight again, and his potential opponents are pouncing on his vulnerability. In August, Spence was diagnosed with a retinal detachment or break in his left eye. This caused him to miss what would have been a brilliant opportunity to fight in what became Manny Pacquiao’s last foray into the ring. The undefeated Spence (27 wins, 21 knockouts), who holds the World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation world welterweight championships, was the fighter replaced by Yordenis Ugas, who has since been catapulted to the greatest recognition he has ever had.



Now that he is back as a force and a threat, his rivals are hoping that Spence’s confidence has taken a hit, and are knocking him down a notch on social media. After being knocked out for the first time in his career by World Boxing Organization welterweight champ Terence Crawford, Shawn Porter says that Crawford is better than Spence Jr.  Porter lost a fight for the IBF and WBC belts to Spence by split decision in 2019. Both fighters are among the names being mentioned in a potential unification series involving Spence while the World Boxing Association is still going through a four-man tournament (including Ugas) to determine its true welterweight king.



Unlike other injuries like broken bones,  the eyes are part of the face. Any injury can effect your equilibrium, coordination, balance, peripheral vision, estimation of distance, depth perception, and so on. Anything that adversely affects a boxer’s field of vision leaves one vulnerable. You may not see punches until they’re too close to block or duck. Worse, it may make one self-conscious. It’s something that will be a constant distraction. (World flyweight champion Pancho Villa lost his very last fight, because he had to keep one hand up to protect his jaw, as he had a tooth infection going into the ring. In the back of his mind, Spence may have the risk of permanent damage to his eye. Focus would be crucial in a possible unification match with the similarly undefeated Crawford. Spence was also injured in 2019, when he got thrown from his Ferrari as it tumbled along a Texas highway. Spence was at ringside for Porter-Crawford, shaking his head disparagingly at the fight before leaving early.



Meanwhile, former WBA interim world featherweight champion Jhack Tepora is getting back into the ring two years after suffering his first loss. Tepora (21 wins, 1 loss with 17 KOs), announced in October that he was fighting in Bohol in December. The 26-year old was in the news two months ago for ragging on world featherweight title contender Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo. The two quickly patched things up.



In December of 2019, Tepora was knocked out by Oscar Escandon, the latter’s only victory in his last five fights. Unfortunately, Tepora’s bout is only local, against a replacement fighter, and may not get him the international attention he needs. Also, he is fighting in a higher weight class, where he has to prove himself all over again. Hopefully, he can make the transition back to world contender while he still has time.



For Spence and Tepora, their greatest adversary may just be the one between their ears.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ERROL SPENCE JR.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao hails long-time sparring partner Kambosos after upset win for unified titles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao hails long-time sparring partner Kambosos after upset win for unified titles


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though pegged as the underdog, Kambosos just squeaked past Lopez to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA lightweight belts.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto's 36ers outbattle Bullets to claim NBL Blitz championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto's 36ers outbattle Bullets to claim NBL Blitz championship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Going undefeated in the four games counted for the NBL Blitz standings, the 36ers claimed the Loggins-Bruton Cup. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns torch Nets to extend win streak to 16; Rockets win two in a row
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns torch Nets to extend win streak to 16; Rockets win two in a row


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a wire-to-wire victory, the Suns built an early lead and didn't look back in the whole 48 minutes.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan dominates Iloilo to rule PCAP 3rd Conference
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan dominates Iloilo to rule PCAP 3rd Conference


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
San Juan inflicted the worst ever loss of Iloilo in any set since the start of PCAP, 19-2.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PATAFA open to mediation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PATAFA open to mediation


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president Philip Ella Juico is amenable to the proposal of Philippine Sports...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 No setting Suns; Jazz down Pelicans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No setting Suns; Jazz down Pelicans


                              

                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Devin Booker scored 30 points as the Phoenix Suns never trailed, survived a late comeback attempt by the host Brooklyn Nets...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Super sealers drub pioneer side in final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Super sealers drub pioneer side in final


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Sista completed its major turnaround from a winless team at the start of the PBA 3x3 to the best of the lot in yesterday’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Witch-hunt on Obiena decried
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Witch-hunt on Obiena decried


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
First, PATAFA demanded World No. 6 pole vaulter EJ Obiena to return 85,000 Euros which it claimed was sent to the athlete’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Champs League men’s side unwraps
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 November 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
 The finest men’s volleyball clubs take their turn to show their worth, starting their rumble for the PNVF Champions League crown today at the Aquamarine Recreational Center Gym here.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Avaricio eyes sweep of LPGT Riviera swing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Avaricio eyes sweep of LPGT Riviera swing


                              

                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Now unburdened by expectations and pressure to deliver a first win, Chanelle Avaricio bursts with confidence as she heads...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with