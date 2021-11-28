




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Suns torch Nets to extend win streak to 16; Rockets win two in a row
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 28, 2021 | 4:23pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Suns torch Nets to extend win streak to 16; Rockets win two in a row
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns passes the ball as LaMarcus Aldridge #21 of the Brooklyn Nets defends in the first half at Barclays Center on November 27, 2021 in New York City.
ELSA  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Phoenix Suns continue to set the league on fire as they extended their win streak to 16 games, drubbing the Brooklyn Nets, 113-107, at the Barclays Center on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



In a wire-to-wire victory, the Suns built an early lead and didn't look back in the whole 48 minutes.



Their biggest advantage came early in the fourth quarter as they were ahead, 97-75.



The advantage proved enough to hold off the Nets even as they outscored the Suns, 35-23, in the final salvo.



Devin Booker led the charge for the dominant Suns with 30 points.



Chris Paul had an all-around game with 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.



Mikal Bridges, for his part, was a pest on defense as he had seven steals in the game to go along with his 13 points, six rebounds, and one assist.



Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets took their second win in a row to improve to 3-16 for the season with an overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets, 146-143.



Playing without top rookie Jalen Green, the Rockets leaned on Christian Wood's career-high performance as he posted a double-double of 33 points and 16 rebounds.



LaMelo Ball finished with a triple-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists in the loss for Charlotte.



In the other games, the Miami Heat edged the Chicago Bulls in a back-and-forth affair, 107-104.



Gabe Vincent led five Heat players in double-digit scoring with 20 points.



For their part, the Minnesota Timberwolves edged the Philadelphia 76ers in double OT, 121-120.



D'Angelo Russell came up big for the Wolves with 35 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.



Meanwhile, the New York Knicks bounced back with a win over the Atlanta Hawks, 99-90.



The Cleveland Cavaliers evened out their season slate at 10-10 beating the Orlando Magic, 105-92.



The Washington Wizards, led by Bradley Beal, drubbed the Dallas Mavericks, 120-114.



In the final game of the day, the Utah Jazz routed the New Orleans Pelicans, 127-105, to finish their back-to-back against New Orlenas with a 1-1 slate.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

