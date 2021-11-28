Sotto's 36ers outbattle Bullets to claim NBL Blitz championship

Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers have gone 5-0 in the NBL Blitz

MAANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:42 p.m.) — Kai Sotto's Adelaide 36ers go home with the top prize of the NBL Blitz after a gritty 72-67 win over the Brisbane Bullets at the MyState Bank Arena on Sunday.

Going undefeated in the four games counted for the NBL Blitz standings, the 36ers claimed the Loggins-Bruton Cup.

The only other undefeated team, the Illawara Hawks, were only able to play two games and thus gave the title to Adelaide.

Adelaide took the win in their final preseason game of the tournament despite a slow start that saw them trail at the end of the first quarter, 17-10.

Daniel Johnson converted on a bucket late to put the 36ers out of reach with 54 ticks remaining, 70-67.

Skipper Mitch Mccarron then converted on two charities to arrive at the final score.

Johnson was the top scorer for Adelaide in the win with 16 points.

The 36ers won all but one of their preseason games without the help of Filipino reinforcement Sotto.

Sotto only played in their first win of the Blitz against the Cairns Taipans.

36ers coach CJ Bruton said that they were resting Sotto in preparation for the NBL regular season that tips off next week.

Sotto is expected to be back in the lineup when Adelaide opens their NBL campaign on Friday, December 3, against the Perth Wildcats whom they also beat in the Blitz.