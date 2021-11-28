San Juan dominates Iloilo to rule PCAP 3rd Conference

MANILA, Philippines — The third time is the proverbial charm for the San Juan Predators.

After knocking at the door of a Professional Chess Association of the Philippines championship in the first two conferences — fourth in the All-Filipino Cup and second in the Wesley So Cup — San Juan got its redemption and first ever title by defeating play-offs tormentor, Iloilo Kisela Knights, by winning in two sets — 19-2 and 11.5-9.5.

Thus, PCAP has had a different champion in each conference — the Laguna Heroes won the All-Filipino Cup, while Iloilo took the Wesley So Cup then San Juan bagged the inaugural PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup.

San Juan inflicted the worst ever loss of Iloilo in any set since the start of PCAP, 19-2.

They blanked mighty Iloilo, 7-0 in blitz play of the first set; the first time Iloilo has been shut out.

Just when you think it couldn’t get any more stunning, San Juan took rapid chess, 12-2 with only GM Antonio taking any points.

In that first set, GM Oliver Barbosa – playing Board 2 with IM Rolando Nolte moving up to Board 1 – WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, IM Ricky de Guzman, FM Arden Reyes, Narciso Gumila, and Narquingel Reyes won all their matches.

With their backs against the wall, one would have thought that Iloilo would bounce back in the second set.

However, they lost lopsidedly once more in blitz play, 5.5-1.5. This time Iloilo’s points came from GM Antonio and Meija.

In rapid chess, Iloilo finally woke up but their 8-6 win wasn’t enough to send the game into Armageddon as San Juan took the set and the championship, 11.5-9.5.

Barbosa’s showing was instrumental as he finally got back at Ochoa from his losses in the Wesley So Cup finals.

Despite the loss, Iloilo remained the winningest team with a first, second, and third place finish in the first season of PCAP.

In terms of wins and losses, San Juan is the winningest club in the elimination round (30-4 in the All Filipino Cup, 31-3 in the Wesley So Cup, and 29-3 in the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup) with a total record of 90-10 for a 90% winning percentage.

In the playoffs, the Predators are a cumulative 9-3; behind Iloilo’s 9-2 slate in the knockout rounds.