




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
PATAFA open to mediation
                        

                           
Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
November 28, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PATAFA open to mediation
The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021.
John Thys  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Philip Ella Juico is amenable to the proposal of Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez to have the impasse with Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena mediated on.



“We’re okay with it. We’re fine,” said Juico during yesterday’s Power and Play program at One PH.



“I’m a former chairman of the PSC. If a successor of mine is requesting this, I have to honor him (Ramirez) and the institution that I once represented,” he added.



Juico, however, said he would have to seek advice and approval of the PATAFA board before he could agree on anything.



“I told him, out of courtesy, I support you all the way but I have to clarify this with the board of directors of PATAFA,” said Juico.



The PSC has suggested mediation with hopes of coming up with a resolution to the Obiena-PATAFA impasse.



The PATAFA is looking into a case of alledged falsification of liquidation documents against the 24-year-old World No. 5 and Asian record-holder concerning payments to Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov.



Obiena has denied all the accusations.



Juico also lashed out at American track coach and sports patron Jim Lafferty for fanning the fire by claiming several countries have approached the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist regarding a change in citizenship.



“If it’s true, he (Lafferty) should mention what countries?” said Juico.



The former PSC chief belied claims that Obiena was neglected.



“EJ was provided about P40 million for his training in the last five to six years. That is probably more than what Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthy Petecio, Eumir (Marcial) and Carlo Paalam got. Probably, combined,” said Juico.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EJ OBIENA
                                                      PATAFA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PATAFA says Obiena's coach approached them on alleged salary issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PATAFA says Obiena's coach approached them on alleged salary issues


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
According to PATAFA President Phillip Ella Juico, it was Petrov himself who approached the federation in September to open...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adiwang falls via submission in main event debut; Catalan suffers 3rd straight loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adiwang falls via submission in main event debut; Catalan suffers 3rd straight loss


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Adiwang could not get anything going on Brooks as the American was able to bring the fight to the ground.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena receiving passport offers from many countries, says mentor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena receiving passport offers from many countries, says mentor


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Obiena and PATAFA have been feuding for the past couple of weeks following claims of Obiena falsifying liquidation repor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serbia stint molding Gilas women's Animam to a more versatile player
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Serbia stint molding Gilas women's Animam to a more versatile player


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
It looks like Gilas Pilipinas women's stalwart Jack Animam has already made herself a better player amid her stay in Serbia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns, Warriors stay hot to remain on top of West standings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns, Warriors stay hot to remain on top of West standings


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors remain on top of their game as they extended their respective winning streaks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Terrafirma in high gear
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Terrafirma in high gear


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Terrafirma stole the thunder from the big guns, going 3-0 in Pool A to seal its quarterfinal seat in the PBA 3x3’s third...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sultan sees chinks in Inoue armor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sultan sees chinks in Inoue armor


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Rising bantamweight contender Jonas Sultan also wants a piece of Japanese superstar Noaya Inoue, currently considered king...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mara&ntilde;on eager to don Philippine jersey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marañon eager to don Philippine jersey


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Naturalized player Bienvenido Marañon is looking forward to fulfilling Philippine team duties in the coming ASEAN Football...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adiwang, Catalan fall
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adiwang, Catalan fall


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Philippine bets Lito Adiwang’s and Rene Catalan’s bids for title shots suffered tremendous blows as they went...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tragedy won’t deter Paradero
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 November 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Robert Paradero suffered a family tragedy last Wednesday when his father Federico died of complications from pneumonia.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with