Serbia stint molding Gilas women's Animam to a more versatile player

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like Gilas Pilipinas women's stalwart Jack Animam has already made herself a better player amid her stay in Serbia with Radnicki Kragujevac.

Speaking to former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala on his radio show Power & Play on Saturday, Animam shared that playing with elite players in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia has pushed her to develop her game.

"This league really challenged me to go out of my comfort zone," Animam said.

"Okay, magaling ako sa low post pero syempre, yung ibang team, ma-sscout ka so you have to be more creative on how you get your score, or how you can make your teammates, or how you can attack the basket," she added.

Animam, in her collegiate career with the NU Lady Bulldogs, and with Shih Hsin Unviersity in Taiwan, hardly faced any real challenges as she went six years without a single defeat in the college ranks.

But now, as she's presented with tougher and meaner opponents, Animam is stepping up her game.

"Talagang dun mo makikita kung hanggang saan yung versatility mo as a player and how you adjust right away," she said.

Radnicki currently sits in the 7th spot of the standings with a 4-4 slate.

Animam looks at the long term goal of being one of the first Filipinas to make it to the WNBA.

And staying in Serbia, one of basketball's powerhouses, is helping her up the ante.

Animam also bared to Eala how high the level of play is against the teams in Serbia.

"What makes it so different is that everyone can shoot from outside, everyone is the same height as me, point guard nila ka-height ko lang tapos ako center," said Animam.

"Everyone can bring down the ball, and they're not just tall, they're also fast. The physicality is also a 100% bakbakan," she added.

Despite this, Animam still looks dominant as she posts norms of 20 points, 14.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest.

Animam and Radnicki return to action Saturday against Partizan.