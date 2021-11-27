




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Martin's Kansas suffer upset; Padilla, UPenn wins over fellow Fil-Ams
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 27, 2021 | 10:14am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Kayla Padilla
UPenn  /  Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A 17-point outing from Fil-Am Remy Martin was not enough for the Kansas Jayhawks to avoid the upset axe against Dayton, 74-73, at the HP Field House in Kissimmee Florida on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).



Despite the Jayhawks leading the game at halftime by double digits, 45-35, the Dayton Flyers roared back in the second half.



Crucially, Martin was subbed out with 15 ticks left on the clock after an offensive foul by the Kansas' David McCormack gave the ball back to Dayton.



It was then on the next possession that Mustapha Amzil drained the dagger jumper at the buzzer to sink the Jayhawks in the upset.



Martin was one of the few bright spots for Kansas in the loss as he had an efficient game, going 7-of-11 from the field for his 17 points.



He also had three rebounds and two steals.



Christian Bruan and Ochai Agbaji joined him as the only Jayhawks in double-digit scoring with 17 and 21 points, respectively.



Kansas now sports a 4-1 record after the shock loss.



Elsewhere, Kayla Padilla and UPenn came out on top in a battle of Fil-Am guards against UC San Diego, 60-55.



This despite the usual volume scoring of Padilla was absent against the Fil-Am duo of Julia Macabuhay and Brianna Carlos.



A big opening quarter where they jumped to a 12-point lead, 20-8, proved enough for the Quakers to hold on to the win.



After posting 20-plus scoring games in the first two games she's played this season, Padilla was limited to just nine points in the game as she struggled for the field.



She, however, stuffed the stat sheet to make up for it with two rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block.



Carlos and Macabuhay were also limited in scoring with seven and three points, respectively.



UPenn improved to 3-1 while UC San Diego fell to a 2-1 slate.



Meanwhile, Kiera Oakry's San Diego extended their win streak to three after beating Fresno State, 68-64.



Oakry, one of the prospects for Gilas women, was limited on offense as she only had three points.



She did have four boards, four assists and a steal to chip in to the win.



In the coaching scene, Fil-Am head coach Mike Magpayo has led UC Riverside to a 5-2 start to the season after they beat Florida A&M, 60-49.



The Magpayo-led Highlanders relied on guard Zyon Pullin to pace their offense with 17 markers.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

