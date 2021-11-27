MPBL Invitational stakes P2-million prize pot

Bounty Agro Ventures Inc. President Ronald Mascariñas during the official draw of the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Invitational at the Crowne Plaza on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — A very Merry Christmas is set for whomever rules the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Invitational.

This as the champion of the 22-team tournament set December 11 to 23 will receive prize money of a whopping P2 million, courtesy of Bounty Agro Ventures Inc., President Ronald Mascariñas, and MPBL League COO and Founder Manny Pacquiao.

Related Stories Chooks-to-Go MBPL set to fire off pro tourney with 22 teams

Set to welcome back the country's top regional league, the Invitational divided the teams in four groups, with Datu Cup champions San Juan Knights leading the pack in Group C.

Joining them in their group are the Marc Pingris-led Nueva Ecija Vanguards, Sarangani Marlins, Valenzuela and Muntinlupa.

In Group B, Jumbo Plastics-Basilan are the team to beat as the top seed after winning the first conference of the Vis-Min Super Cup.

Completing their group are Laguna Krah Asia, Marikina Shoe City, Makati and Bicol.

Group A is comprised of the Calooocan Excellence, Pasig, Bacolod, Iloilo, and league newcomer Negros Muscovados.

Wrapping up the 22-team roster are the teams in Group D Manila Stars, Rizal Xentromall, Imus Bandera, GenSan Warriors, Mindoro EOG Sports and Bulacan.

The groups were drawn on Friday at the Crowne Plaza in Ortigas with league commissioner Kenneth Duremdes also present.

While the champions will be taking most of the pot, podium finishers in the invitational will not go home empty handed.

Mascariñas announced that the second and third placers will also receive P500,000 and P250,000, respectively.

"This is not just a simple re-start we wanted our league to be at par with the best of the world," said Mascarinas.

Owing to the big field of the tournament, five games will be held each day beginning December 11 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Chooks-to-Go MPBL Invitational is set to be a prelude to the MPBL's return to its traditional home-and-away season by next year as the league also turns professional.