Adiwang falls via submission in main event debut; Catalan suffers 3rd straight loss

Lito Adiwang (in red trunks) suffered a submission loss against USA's Jarred Brooks in his first-ever main event bout in ONE: Next Gen III in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — Lito Adiwang's first-ever main event fight did not go his way in ONE: NextGen III on Friday.

This as he fell to the United States' Jarred Brooks, who submitted the Filipino using a triangle choke in the 3:07 mark of the second round.

Adiwang could not get anything going on Brooks as the American was able to bring the fight to the ground.

Going up against the experienced grappler, Adiwang was stuck on the defensive for most of the fight.

The end came when Adiwang was trying to defend another takedown by Brooks, who then caught Adiwang in an arm triangle that proved too much for the Team Lakay stalwart.

Jarred Brooks ???????? puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! ???? @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/JHUSk2VAgL — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 26, 2021

Brooks thus started his career with ONE Championship with a huge win over the fifth-ranked contender in the strawweight division.

Meanwhile, the only other Filipino in the card, Rene Catalan, suffered his third straight defeat after falling to Brazil's Alex Silva via first round submission.

Catalan, 42, was caught in an armbar by Silva just after the Filipino had escaped a North South Position with a bridge.

Once Silva had captured his arm, it didn't take long for Catalan to tap out, and the end came at the 3:35 mark of the first round.

The defeat thus extended Catalan's losing streak to three bouts.

Catalan was a former challenger for the ONE strawweight title but he fell against compatriot Joshua Pacio in 2019.