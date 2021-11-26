'Home Base': Philippine men's volleyball team aims to stay busy

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men's volleyball team is looking to rebuild their momentum anew after returning to action in the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship in Thailand last month.

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced the team to a prolonged hiatus after their silver medal finish in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, the Philippine spikers are eager to get back to their winning ways.

National team members Rex Intal and Ish Polvorosa join Philstar: Home Base to talk about their learnings from the Thailand tiff and how the program moves on in the future.

Listen to the episode on Spotify here.