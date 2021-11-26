Cargo Movers reassert might in Philippine volleyball after long layoff

MANILA, Philippines — Emerging out of a long hiatus with flying colors is just the beginning for F2 Logistics in a bid to reintroduce itself as one of – if not the best volleyball club in the country.

Flaunting chemistry of their championship core even before the pandemic, the 20-month inactivity for the Cargo Movers hardly mattered with a sweep of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League over five other teams including the reigning Premier Volleyball League (PVL) champion Chery Tiggo, albeit without Jaja Santiago.

F2’s perfect PNVF run without dropping a single set pushed them back on track since its last action in March 2020 and at the same time paved the way for an explosive showdown against the finest clubs in the PVL.

The Cargo Movers, who bagged five titles in the Philippine Superliga, missed the first PVL pro season upon their transfer due to injuries – making their expected debut next year a golden chance to cement claim as the country’s volleyball queens.

“I think we are the best team in the country, F2 Logistics without a doubt. There’s not a team that works harder than us, that wants it more than us, that gels like us and I’m really confident that we will do well in the PVL,” said ace Fil-American spiker Kalei Mau.

“We live for the challenge and competition. This is what we love to do. So, we’re really excited to go against the teams that I have personally never played against. That’s what I love so I’m looking forward to that,” she added.

Mau, however, is set for an international tour of duty first with a historic stint as the first Pinay player in US pro volleyball league Athletes Unlimited.

“I’m gonna be the first Filipino to play in that league and I really hope that I can open that avenue for other Filipino players,” she beamed.

Also a national team stalwart, Mau vowed rejoin F2 that will parade an intact core of Champions League MVP Kianna Dy, Aby Maraño (Best Middle Blocker), Iris Tolenada (Best Setter), Dawn Macandili (Best Libero), Ara Galang, Kim Fajardo, Des Cheng and Majoy Baron.