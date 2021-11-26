




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
CCE MVC winners Lyceum want to erase stigma on esports
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 26, 2021 | 12:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
CCE MVC winners Lyceum want to erase stigma on esports
The LPU Pirates roster in the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang 5-on-5 Varsity Cup (MVC) 
Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Ruling the competition in the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang 5-on-5 Varsity Cup (MVC) is just the tip of the iceberg for the Lyceum of the Philippines University as they continue their dive in esports.



This as they remain determined to attract an even larger interest and participation through the school's historic Bachelor of Science in Esports program.



The Pirates' MVC team, composed of Yancy Remulla, Lorenzo Navarro, Alvin Baetiong, Carlo Abadeza and Shawn Umali, dominated the competition from nine other schools in the hopes of gaining even more traction for esports in LPU.



"It's a big thing, but we still have a lot of work to do. It's definitely a good push for the campaign to improve the importance of Esports," said LPU athletic director Hercules Callanta.



With its convincing victory in the MVC, as well as the introduction of their Esports program, LPU is out to play a part in legitimizing esports as a viable career path and shake away the negative stigma associated with gaming.



"There is a stigma in terms of Esports as far as the students are concerned. There must be programs that should address this particular stigma so that it can be resolved and can help the athletes come up with academic excellence," said Callanta.



LPU is united in CCE with this goal, as the newly formed collegiate league is set to normalize esports juxtaposed to traditional sports being played in colleges and universities.



Following the success of the MVC, the CCE is expected to come out with a season-by-season calendar by next year where enrolled students from the pioneer member schools will become full-fledged esports student-athletes.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ESPORT
                                                      MOBILE LEGENDS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Aquino cut for Japan-China match; may suit up in next FIBA window
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aquino cut for Japan-China match; may suit up in next FIBA window


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
With this development as Japan faces China in a Fiba World Cup Qualifying Match this November 27, at the Xebio Arena Sendai,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto 'outstanding' with Adelaide 36ers, says coach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto 'outstanding' with Adelaide 36ers, says coach


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
CJ Bruton, the new head coach of the 36ers, said he is working closely with Kai Sotto to prepare him not only for the grind...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nike to release second shoe collaboration with Korea's G-Dragon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nike to release second shoe collaboration with Korea's G-Dragon


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dubbed the Nike Kwondo1, the sportswear giant joins forces with the Seoul-born artist and his PEACEMINUSONE label to create...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto being rested in preparation for looming NBL regular season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto being rested in preparation for looming NBL regular season


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto is unlikely to play any more games with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL Blitz, the Australian NBL's preseason to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Remy Martin tows Kansas to win on Thanksgiving
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Remy Martin tows Kansas to win on Thanksgiving


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The transferee from Arizona State made his presence felt with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the win.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Picson elected president of Philippines&rsquo; successful boxing body
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Picson elected president of Philippines’ successful boxing body


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 8 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) has elected its new set of officers headed by its new chairman...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto draws added motivation from Filipinos watching him in NBL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto draws added motivation from Filipinos watching him in NBL


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Now that Filipinos will be gaining access to his games through TapDMV's Tap Sports and Tap Go, the teenage basketball star...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quiban fights back, shoots 69 in Phuket golf tourney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quiban fights back, shoots 69 in Phuket golf tourney


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Out of competitive play for quite some time, Justin Quiban shook of the rust and turned in a gutsy three-under 69 at the start...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bolts hit paydirt, rule PBA 3x3 leg 2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bolts hit paydirt, rule PBA 3x3 leg 2


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
With a highly-charged performance in the final day of hostilities, the Meralco Bolts struck gold in the second leg of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cargo Movers complete unblemished run
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cargo Movers complete unblemished run


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
F2 Logistics capped off a perfect title run in the inaugural PNVF Champions League with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 win over Chery...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with