Remy Martin tows Kansas to win on Thanksgiving

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Remy Martin was a key cog as the University of Kansas beat North Texas, 71-59, on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The transferee from Arizona State made his presence felt with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the win.

Their victory over North Texas on Thanksgiving helped the fourth-ranked Jayhawks improve to 4-0 for the season.

Martin was among a troika of Kansas players who finished in twin-digit scoring in the win.

Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, to join Martin as the go-to options on offense.

Apart from his stat sheet stuffing, Martin was also able to take care of the ball and avoid foul trouble with only one foul and one turnover in 28 minutes of play.

Prior to playing for the Jayhawks, Martin played four years with Arizona State where he averaged 14.9 points, 3.9 assists, three rebounds and 1.3 steals in his career.