Aquino cut for Japan-China match; may suit up in next FIBA window
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 25, 2021 | 8:42pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — After more than two weeks of training with the training pool of Japan’s National Basketball Team and surviving three cuts, Matthew Aquino, the son of former PBA star Marlou Aquino, has been cut from the final group.



However, the coaches were high on Aquino. 






“Sadly, hindi ako nakuha sa final 12,” Matthew told Philstar.com Thursday evening. “Pero positive naman ang coaches and management (sa akin). Baka next window isama daw ako ulit sa training pool. The next window is February (2022).”



Aquino shared with Philstar.com a picture of him wearing Japan's national kit.



In spite of not making it this time, Aquino still expressed elation over the past few weeks’ events. “Sayang pero super blessed to be a part of the Japan National Team training pool,” he said. “Great experience for me and I am looking forward to the future.”



With this development as Japan faces China in a Fiba World Cup Qualifying Match this November 27, at the Xebio Arena Sendai, Aquino will head back to his B.League team, Shinshu Brave Warriors.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

