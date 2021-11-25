




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Gilas prospect de Jesus, Duke go 5-0; Fajardo yet to make college debut
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 25, 2021 | 2:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Vanessa de Jesus
Duke Athletics
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas women's prospect Vanessa de Jesus and Duke University are now 5-0 for the NCAA season following a 73-65 win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).



Already having more games under her belt than her freshman season, de Jesus contributed sparingly in the win with just 15 minutes of play.



But the Filipino-American prospect was efficient in her limited time on the floor as she was 2-of-3 from the field to finish with five points, two rebounds and an assist.



Last year, de Jesus and Duke only played four games as the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cut their season short.



Lexi Gordon led the Blue Devils in the win with 21 points.



Meanwhile, Gilas women's Ella Fajardo has yet to make her debut for Fairleigh Dickinson University.



FDU has played five games and sport a 2-3 record.



On Wednesday, they won over New Jersey Institute of Technology, 65-55.



Fajardo made her first appearance for the Gilas women's team in the recently concluded FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Jordan.



For her part, Fil-Am guard Malia Bambrick struggled from the field in Pepperdine's 66-50 win over University of Alabama.



Bambrick, who is in the process of gaining dual citizenship to play for Gilas women, finished with six points off of a 3-of-11 shooting clip.



She also had two assists, two rebounds and two blocks as Pepperdine improved to 2-2.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

