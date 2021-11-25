




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Djokovic won't want to risk missing Australian Open, says tournament chief
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 25, 2021 | 12:05pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Djokovic won't want to risk missing Australian Open, says tournament chief
Novak Djokovic
Katharine Lotze / Getty Images / AFP
                        

                        
SYDNEY – Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic won't want to risk missing out on winning a record 21st Grand Slam title, tournament chief Craig Tiley predicted Thursday as a bumper series of lead-up events was announced.



All players heading to Australia for the opening major of the year in January must be vaccinated against COVID-19, casting doubt on whether the Serbian world number one will play.



Djokovic, who is gunning for a record-breaking 21st Slam crown, has refused to reveal if he has been inoculated.



"He has not shared his status with anyone," Tiley told sports radio station SEN.



"He believes that what you say around your medical position is private and he believes people should have the right to choose."



But Tiley added: "Novak has won nine Australian Opens and I'm sure he wants to get to 10. 



"He's on 20 Grand Slam titles as is Rafa Nadal, who is coming, and Roger Federer, so one of them is going to surpass the other. 



"I don't think Novak will want to leave that feat to someone else. 



"One thing is for sure, if he is playing here in January, then he is vaccinated."



Djokovic said at the weekend that "we'll have to wait and see" when asked whether he will be at Melbourne Park to defend his title.



Currently around 85% of players have got the jab and Tiley said he expected that to reach between 95 and 100% by January.



"We take a lot of credit for that because we put a vaccination requirement on it (coming to Australia)," he said.



Massive challenge

His comments came as the season-opening schedule was released after repeated delays as organisers worked out what could be played whereas Australia gradually relaxes state and international borders after long Covid lockdowns.



All Australian Open lead-up events took place at Melbourne Park this year in bio-secure conditions after players were forced to quarantine in hotels for 14 days.



Fully vaccinated players are expected to be able to enter Australia without being quarantined or confined to bubbles in 2022, with Sydney and Adelaide returning to the calendar.



Brisbane, Perth and Hobart, which traditionally hold events, miss out for a second year, as does Auckland in New Zealand.



"It is not news to anyone that the pandemic, closed borders and varying rates of vaccination created a massive challenge for us and led to the changes specifically for the summer," said Tiley. 



"It's why we waited as long as possible to secure optimal conditions for the players and fans in as many locations as we could."



The men's ATP Cup, won this year by a ruthless Russian team spearheaded by Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, and by Djokovic's Serbia the year before, will kick off the season on January 1 in Sydney.



It will be followed the week after by the Sydney Tennis Classic, a combined men's and women's ATP-WTA event.



Top-level tennis returns to Adelaide with a fortnight of combined men's and women's competition from January 2.



There will also be action in Melbourne with three tournaments — two WTA and one ATP — from January 3-9 ahead of the Australian Open starting on January 17.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AUSTRALIAN OPEN
                                                      NOVAK DJOKOVIC
                                                      TENNIS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Juico speaks out
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 November 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
PATAFA president Philip Juico insists it’s a moral issue facing Italy-based pole vaulter EJ Obiena because if the five-man investigating committee determines that values were violated and laws were broken,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 There’s no winner in PATAFA row
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 November 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
American sports philanthropist, athletics coach and respected business executive Jim Lafferty said yesterday the rift between PATAFA and world No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena can be settled in 24 hours if the opposing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Miguel upbeat on recruits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Miguel upbeat on recruits


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The outlook is bright for San Miguel Beer with new recruits Simon Enciso and Vic Manuel as the team is set to unleash import...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cone says he&rsquo;s 'blessed, lucky' for continued friendship with Heat's Spoelstra
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cone says he’s 'blessed, lucky' for continued friendship with Heat's Spoelstra


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Getting to regularly rub shoulders with a future Hall of Famer and a trailblazer for Filipino-American coaches everywhere...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Matt Aquino survives latest cut in Japan basketball training pool
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Matt Aquino survives latest cut in Japan basketball training pool


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-Japanese player Matthew Aquino has survived the last two cuts since he joined Japan's national basketball training...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic won't want to risk missing Australian Open, says tournament chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic won't want to risk missing Australian Open, says tournament chief


                              

                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic won't want to risk missing out on winning a record 21st Grand Slam title,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto's NBL games to be shown on Tap Go
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto's NBL games to be shown on Tap Go


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 19-year-old phenom is on a pathway to the NBA via the NBL, of which the latter has increasingly become a showcase for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 It's San Juan vs Iloilo once more for the PCAP title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
It's San Juan vs Iloilo once more for the PCAP title


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
After dispatching their respective foes, the San Juan Predators and Iloilo Kisela Knights will meet for the championship...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Malixi seeks Top 10 finish as Swede poised for a cruise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Malixi seeks Top 10 finish as Swede poised for a cruise


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rianne Malixi battled back from a double bogey mishap with two backside birdies as she salvaged a second 72 at the Champion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Chery sets virtual finale vs F2; CPS pulls shocker
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 November 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Chery Tiggo arranged a virtual title showdown against F2 Logistics after cruising past Baguio even as high school team California Precision Sports pulled off a monumental upset of pro club Petro Gazz in the penultimate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with