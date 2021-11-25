




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Kai Sotto's NBL games to be shown on Tap Go
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 25, 2021 | 10:37am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Kai Sotto's NBL games to be shown on Tap Go
Kai Sotto
Instagram / Adelaide 36ers
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Following its exclusive broadcast of the Japan B. League games that features young Filipino stars like Javi Gomez de Liano, Kobe Paras, Bobby Ray Parks, Dwight Ramos, as well as Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Tap Digital Media Ventures (DMV) has now acquired the rights to broadcast the Hungry Jack’s National Basketball League (NBL) in the Philippines.



Tap DMV will be televising the matches of 7-foot-2 Kai Sotto as he suits up for Adelaide 36ers this 2021-22 season.



The 19-year-old phenom is on a pathway to the NBA via the NBL, of which the latter has increasingly become a showcase for talent before they move to the NBA. Fans all around the world will now be able to track his rapid development.



Sotto is currently in Tasmania training and playing with the 36ers during the NBL Blitz. He was previously a member of the NBA G-League Ignite Team and was based in Florida, where he worked out with former NBA players. 



Sotto is also a key figure in the Filipino national team, having represented the country since Under-16 level. 



With the 36ers, Sotto will be coached by CJ Bruton, an American-Australian who was a second round selection of the Vancouver Grizzlies in the National Basketball Association in 1997 but was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers (where he did not make the roster). 



Bruton played for the Australian national team during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.



Tap DMV, the Philippines’ leading sports media distribution company, has the rights to live and delayed NBL content and highlight clips and will be aired on their linear channel, Tap Sports and OTT platform, Tap Go.



“We are delighted to be partnered with Tap to broadcast NBL games in the Philippines,” Hungry Jack’s NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said. “There is huge Filipino interest in the NBL this season thanks to Kai Sotto’s signing in Adelaide and we are excited Filipino fans will have access to NBL content throughout the year.”



“Kai Sotto is one of the most promising Filipino basketball players to ever come out of the Philippines,” Gonzalo “Bogie” De Guia, Chief Technology Officer of Tap DMV said. 



“With the NBL coming to Tap Go and Tap Sports, the country will be able to watch him closely and continue to follow his journey in the international basketball scene. No doubt, he will become a dominant force in the league. We can’t wait to get started.” 



Sotto signed a two-year deal with the 36ers with an option of a third year. His NBL journey begins on December 3 against the Perth Wildcats.



Filipino fans can watch the NBL on Tap Sports on SkyCable and Cignal or by subscribing to the Tap Go app.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

