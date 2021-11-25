Cone says heâ€™s 'blessed, lucky' for continued friendship with Heat's Spoelstra

Cone says he’s 'blessed, lucky' for continued friendship with Heat's Spoelstra

MANILA, Philippines – Having a unique friendship with Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is not something that Ginebra San Miguel's Tim Cone takes for granted.

Getting to regularly rub shoulders with a future Hall of Famer and a trailblazer for Filipino-American coaches everywhere carries a lot of importance for the PBA's winningest coach.

"I don't know why Erik Spoelstra gives me the time of day," Cone quipped during the recent episode of One Sports' The Game.

"I mean, he has so many people to choose from and I just feel so fortunate that he responds to my texts, when we're within a few hundred miles of each other, we find a way to connect and see each other," he added.

Cone was even able to consult multiple times with the two-time NBA champion coach before he coached Ginebra to the championship in the PBA bubble last year.

But even outside of basketball, Cone and Spoelstra have a special bond.

"I have been on some fantastic walks with him. He's a walker, he likes to walk. He likes to get up in the morning, he does hour walks every day," Cone said.

"And to have the great fortune to walk with him during that hour or two, I tell you it's exhausting. But to be able to walk with him and exchange ideas and talk, I mean, I can't think of anything that's more thrilling for me," he continued.

Despite having been friends with the Fil-Am coach for quite some time, Cone remains appreciative of the connection that he has.

"Again, I don't know why he allows me to do that," Cone said.

"But I'm just so tickled pink that he does. I feel blessed and lucky that he allows me to do that with him," he added.