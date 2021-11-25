




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Cone says he’s 'blessed, lucky' for continued friendship with Heat's Spoelstra
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 25, 2021 | 10:27am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Cone says heâ€™s 'blessed, lucky' for continued friendship with Heat's Spoelstra
Tim Cone (R) and Erik Spoelstra in 2014
NBA TV  /  Twitter
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Having a unique friendship with Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is not something that Ginebra San Miguel's Tim Cone takes for granted.



Getting to regularly rub shoulders with a future Hall of Famer and a trailblazer for Filipino-American coaches everywhere carries a lot of importance for the PBA's winningest coach.



"I don't know why Erik Spoelstra gives me the time of day," Cone quipped during the recent episode of One Sports' The Game.



"I mean, he has so many people to choose from and I just feel so fortunate that he responds to my texts, when we're within a few hundred miles of each other, we find a way to connect and see each other," he added.



Cone was even able to consult multiple times with the two-time NBA champion coach before he coached Ginebra to the championship in the PBA bubble last year.



But even outside of basketball, Cone and Spoelstra have a special bond.



"I have been on some fantastic walks with him. He's a walker, he likes to walk. He likes to get up in the morning, he does hour walks every day," Cone said.



"And to have the great fortune to walk with him during that hour or two, I tell you it's exhausting. But to be able to walk with him and exchange ideas and talk, I mean, I can't think of anything that's more thrilling for me," he continued.



Despite having been friends with the Fil-Am coach for quite some time, Cone remains appreciative of the connection that he has.



"Again, I don't know why he allows me to do that," Cone said.



"But I'm just so tickled pink that he does. I feel blessed and lucky that he allows me to do that with him," he added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      ERIK SPOELSTRA
                                                      NBA
                                                      PBA
                                                      TIM CONE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Juico speaks out
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 November 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
PATAFA president Philip Juico insists it’s a moral issue facing Italy-based pole vaulter EJ Obiena because if the five-man investigating committee determines that values were violated and laws were broken,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 There’s no winner in PATAFA row
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 November 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
American sports philanthropist, athletics coach and respected business executive Jim Lafferty said yesterday the rift between PATAFA and world No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena can be settled in 24 hours if the opposing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Miguel upbeat on recruits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Miguel upbeat on recruits


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The outlook is bright for San Miguel Beer with new recruits Simon Enciso and Vic Manuel as the team is set to unleash import...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Matt Aquino survives latest cut in Japan basketball training pool
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Matt Aquino survives latest cut in Japan basketball training pool


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-Japanese player Matthew Aquino has survived the last two cuts since he joined Japan's national basketball training...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena mulls taking PATAFA to court
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena mulls taking PATAFA to court


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The EJ Obiena issue has shifted to a legal battle.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto's NBL games to be shown on Tap Go
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto's NBL games to be shown on Tap Go


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 41 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The 19-year-old phenom is on a pathway to the NBA via the NBL, of which the latter has increasingly become a showcase for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cone says he&rsquo;s 'blessed, lucky' for continued friendship with Heat's Spoelstra
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cone says he’s 'blessed, lucky' for continued friendship with Heat's Spoelstra


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Getting to regularly rub shoulders with a future Hall of Famer and a trailblazer for Filipino-American coaches everywhere...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 It's San Juan vs Iloilo once more for the PCAP title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
It's San Juan vs Iloilo once more for the PCAP title


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
After dispatching their respective foes, the San Juan Predators and Iloilo Kisela Knights will meet for the championship...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Malixi seeks Top 10 finish as Swede poised for a cruise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Malixi seeks Top 10 finish as Swede poised for a cruise


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Rianne Malixi battled back from a double bogey mishap with two backside birdies as she salvaged a second 72 at the Champion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Chery sets virtual finale vs F2; CPS pulls shocker
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 November 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Chery Tiggo arranged a virtual title showdown against F2 Logistics after cruising past Baguio even as high school team California Precision Sports pulled off a monumental upset of pro club Petro Gazz in the penultimate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with