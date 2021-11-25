




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
It's San Juan vs Iloilo once more for the PCAP title
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 25, 2021 | 10:06am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines – San Juan and Iloilo.



Theirs is a budding rivalry.



After dispatching Caloocan and Penang, respectively, in the division finals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup Wednesday evening, the San Juan Predators and Iloilo Kisela Knights will meet for the championship.



San Juan got off to a good start in the first set of the series against Caloocan taking blitz play, 6-1. A vengeful LoadManna Knights team came out smoking in rapid play behind the duo of Paulo Bersamina and Jem Garcia, who turned back GM Oliver Barbosa and IM Rolando Nolte in Board 1 and 2 and Arvie Lozano, who defeated the Predators’ Jan Jodilyn Fronda.



The Predators came roaring back from Boards 4-7 behind IM Ricky de Guzman and homegrown players Narciso Gumila, Narquingel Reyes and FM Arden Reyes to finish 8-6 and 14-7 overall in the set.



The second set came close with the top three boards in close contention, but San Juan pulled away with wins from Boards 4-7. While the second set score line looked like a romp, 16.5-4.5, it was anything but one as the battle was closer than the score indicated.



At the end, San Juan advanced to its second straight finals appearance.



Over at the south, Iloilo found themselves on their back heel when Malaysian guest squad Penang took the first set, 11.5-9.5.



Iloilo bounced back with a 14.5-6.5 win as they defeated Penang once more in the latter’s best play, rapid, 10-4.



This set up Armageddon where it was once more close, 2-1, however, in favor of the Kisela Knights.



This will be the second consecutive finals and their consecutive battle for a trophy between these two teams.



During the All-Filipino Cup, Iloilo defeated San Juan for third place. Then in the import-laden Wesley So Cup, the Kisela Knights turned back the Predators in the finals. Now, they meet for the third time.



The finals of the PCAP’s third conference and the battle for third place between Caloocan and Penang will be on Saturday, November 27.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

