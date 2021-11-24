Rolando Dy takes on Serbian foe in Brave CF 56

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fighter Rolando Dy will herald Brave Combat Federation 56 as he clashes with Serbian Slobodan Maksimovic in a lightweight duel when the outfit visits Belgrade, Serbia on December 18.

The 30-year-old Dy, son of boxing legend Rolando Navarrete, is itching to bounce back from his second-round knockout loss to Abdysalam Uulu Kubanychbek in last March’s Brave CF 47 in Bahrain.

It was Dy’s 10th defeat against 14 wins.

Dy though will have his hands full against the dangerous Maksimovic, who have won his last two fights including a unanimous decision win over Bruno Lobato in the Serbian Battle Championship 30 last March to improve to 16-6-1 (win-loss-draw).

The 32-year-old Serbian is also ranked No. 5 in the Balkan Peninsula, which makes him a more dangerous foe for Dy.

Dy, the 2020 BRAVE CF Fighter of the Year awardee, desperately needs an impressive performance to maintain his status in the stacked 155-pound weight class.

Meanwhile, Maksimovic is eager to keep rolling and make a big first impression on the world stage.

In partnership with MMA League of Serbia, BRAVE CF will be announcing more matches for its first trip to Belgrade in the coming days.