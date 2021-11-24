




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Tabuena, 2 other Pinoys kick off Asian Tour restart bid
                        

                           
Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 24, 2021 | 5:18pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Tabuena, 2 other Pinoys kick off Asian Tour restart bid
Miguel Tabuena
File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena has toned down expectations but remained upbeat on his chances as he launches his bid in the Asian Tour restart in the rich Blue Canyon Phuket Championship reeling off today (Thursday) in Phuket, Thailand.



The 27-year-old Tabuena hopes to cash in on an early draw with fellow former Philippine Open winner Berry Henson and Shiv Kapur of India. Meanwhile, Tony Lascuña drew Korean Sungho Lee and David Langley of England, and Justin Quiban will clash with Thais Chanachok Dejpiratanamongkol and Sarun Sirithon, eager and ready to get going in what promises to be a spirited start in one of two $1 million events marking the resumption of the region’s premier circuit after a 20-month hiatus due to pandemic.



The two-time Philippine Open champion Tabuena, who spent the last six months training in earnest in the US, Lascuña and Quiban are all geared up for the Canyon course’s challenges as well as the threats pose by the equally hungry bunch of rivals from all over.



The ICTSI-backed Tabuena, 2011 Philippine Open titlist Henson and three-time Asian Tour winner Kapur, tee off at 6:55 a.m. on No. 10 of the par-72 layout in Phuket, tipped to test the field’s length given its long 7,257 yardage, including the 600-yard par-5 No. 11 and all but one of the par-3s that stretch to over 200 yards.



Lascuña, also thrilled over the chance to showcase his wares again after a long layoff following the suspension of the Philippine Golf Tour which he used to dominate, also starts at the backside at 8:15 a.m. with Lee and Langley, while Quiban, his confidence boosted by a recent stint in a PGA Tour event, and his Thai counterparts brace for a tougher stint at 11:15 a.m.



Former Order of Merit winners Scott Hend of Australia (2016), Malaysian Gavin Green (2018) and local ace Jazz Janewattananond (2019) head the full-packed 144-player cast that also features multi-titled John Catlin of the US, India’s Gaganjeet Bhular and local aces Prom Meesawat. Prayad Marksaeng, Thaworn Wiratchant. Chapchai Nirat and Boonchu Ruangkit.



Janewattananond, Green and Hend tangle at 7:15 a.m. in an early clash of the fancied bets in the tournament played in bubble setup and held under the local government’s strict health measures and standard operation procedures.



Micah Shin of the US and Korean Kim Joo Hyung, who honed their skills and talent on the PGT, are also expected to crowd the big guns for top honors, along with Aussie David Gleeson, Singapore’s Koh Deng Shan, Malaysian Nicholas Fung, Mathiam Keyser of Dubai and Brazil’s Adilson Da Silva.



The Laguna Phuket Championship, meanwhile, will be played Dec. 2-5 at the Laguna Golf Phuket course.



In January, the Tour is planning to stage two more tournaments in Singapore over consecutive weeks.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      MIGUEL TABUENA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Leylah Fernandez nominated for WTA's Most Improved Player of the Year plum
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Leylah Fernandez nominated for WTA's Most Improved Player of the Year plum


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 19-year-old catapulted to popularity following her Cinderella run in New York where she beat WTA Top 5 players Naomi Osaka,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Matt Aquino survives latest cut in Japan basketball training pool
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Matt Aquino survives latest cut in Japan basketball training pool


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-Japanese player Matthew Aquino has survived the last two cuts since he joined Japan's national basketball training...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala stumbles in first game back from injury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala stumbles in first game back from injury


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was Eala first tournament since the US Open in September as the netter was forced to take time off due to a foot inju...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ONE Championship's Zamboanga siblings set for Christmas homecoming
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ONE Championship's Zamboanga siblings set for Christmas homecoming


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Top atomweight contender Denice, ONE rising star Drex, as well as their friend Fritz Biagtan will all head back home in December...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena blasts Philippine athletic body, mulls 'immediate retirement'                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena blasts Philippine athletic body, mulls 'immediate retirement'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines stands to lose pole vaulter EJ Obiena to retirement amid a legal row with the Philippines Athletics Track...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Chery Tiggo forges finals duel vs F2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chery Tiggo forges finals duel vs F2


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 minute ago                              


                                                            
Chery Tiggo arranged a virtual title showdown against F2 Logistics after cruising past Baguio while high school team California...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rolando Dy takes on Serbian foe in Brave CF 56
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rolando Dy takes on Serbian foe in Brave CF 56


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Filipino fighter Rolando Dy will herald Brave Combat Federation 56 as he clashes with Serbian Slobodan Maksimovic in a lightweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PATAFA stands ground, calls out Obiena for 'late payment' of coach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PATAFA stands ground, calls out Obiena for 'late payment' of coach


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Despite vehement rebuttals from Obiena and his coach Vitaly Petrov of the initial allegations of embezzlement and "de facto"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Knicks thwart comeback try by LeBron-less Lakers; Heat turn back Pistons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Knicks thwart comeback try by LeBron-less Lakers; Heat turn back Pistons


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite squandering a big lead, the Knicks were able to regain composure in the fourth quarter against the Russell Westbrook-led...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PCAP 3rd Conference Division finals set tonight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PCAP 3rd Conference Division finals set tonight


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
There are four more questions — out of a possible six — that must be asked by the day’s beginning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with