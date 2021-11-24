




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
PATAFA stands ground, calls out Obiena for 'late payment' of coach
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 24, 2021 | 5:08pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PATAFA stands ground, calls out Obiena for 'late payment' of coach
The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes during the Pole Vault Men competition of the ISTAF Indoor (Internationales Stadionfest) international athletics meeting on February 5, 2021 in Berlin.
Tobias Schwarz / Pool / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The relationship between the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) and EJ Obiena is hanging by a thread as the federation remains defiant in its case against the pole vaulter.



Despite vehement rebuttals from Obiena and his coach Vitaly Petrov of the initial allegations of embezzlement and "de facto" stealing of funds, PATAFA continued burning bridges with the Olympian.





On Monday, the sports body did not walk back on its allegations and also downplayed Obiena's claims of staining his reputation with the investigation.



"PATAFA rebuffs Obiena's claim of character assassination, stating that the investigation by the Board was purely internal and kept away from the public," Patafa's statement read, attributed to federation president Philip Ella Juico.



An unnamed source, however, had leaked the documents on the investigation to Inquirer on Sunday, which prompted Obiena to come out publicly to address it.



Adding to that, PATAFA also shifted the allegations from embezzlement of the funds to just simply paying Petrov later than what Obiena reported in his liquidation reports.



"Obiena has reported to PATAFA that he had turned over Petrov's salary from May 2018 to August 2021 on time. Records, however, revealed that Obiena had settled obligations with Petrov only recently this month and not during the months that he had officially reported to have paid his coach's salary," PATAFA said.



The federation's move to change its allegations did not sit right with the 26-year-old pole vaulter and seemed to aggrevate the estranged relationship even more.



"Instead of admitting they were wrong, they now change the subject: Now the issue is, apparently, I perhaps did not pay Petrov 'on time'," Obiena wrote in his latest press statement on Tuesday.



"That's a long way from embezzlement and theft that they accused me of. I am not a lawyer, but as far as I know, paying late isn't a crime. I have already admitted I am a pole vaulter — not an accountant," he added.



Petrov himself went on record during Sunday's press conference that he did not have "any problems" with Obiena.



But PATAFA claims that they have a signed affidavit from pole vaulting legend Sergey Bubka of Ukraine to support Petrov's alleged claim of non-payment.



Obiena did admit that he may have been amiss in paying Petrov "on time". 



However, the pole vaulter continued with a solution that his federation could have done to avoid the whole problem in the first place.



"Have I ever paid Vitaly Petrov late? Yes, I have. I just sometimes cannot manage the workload and the training and get everything done to PATAFA's satisfaction... They could help me by simply paying people directly — but they refuse this very simple solution for some reason; and now they accuse me of wrongdoing when I never wanted the job of paymaster to begin with," Obiena wrote.



"I do a job I am not supposed to be doing and then I am out on public trial for doing that very job? The real question is, why doesn't PATAFA do their job and pay their coaches directly, allowing me to focus on training rather than accounting?," he continued.



While it remains unclear what comes of the whole issue and PATAFA's investigation on Obiena, it seems that the bond between the federation and one of the country's best bets at another Olympic medal remains firmly in peril.



"I am willing to 'make peace' on this case but I must have my good name cleared. I do not hold out much hope," Obiena said.



"It is clear I am not wanted by my Federation in any shape or form," he added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EJ OBIENA
                                                      POLE VAULT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Miguel upbeat on recruits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Miguel upbeat on recruits


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The outlook is bright for San Miguel Beer with new recruits Simon Enciso and Vic Manuel as the team is set to unleash import...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Knicks thwart comeback try by LeBron-less Lakers; Heat turn back Pistons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Knicks thwart comeback try by LeBron-less Lakers; Heat turn back Pistons


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite squandering a big lead, the Knicks were able to regain composure in the fourth quarter against the Russell Westbrook-led...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Leylah Fernandez nominated for WTA's Most Improved Player of the Year plum
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Leylah Fernandez nominated for WTA's Most Improved Player of the Year plum


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 19-year-old catapulted to popularity following her Cinderella run in New York where she beat WTA Top 5 players Naomi Osaka,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Matt Aquino survives latest cut in Japan basketball training pool
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Matt Aquino survives latest cut in Japan basketball training pool


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-Japanese player Matthew Aquino has survived the last two cuts since he joined Japan's national basketball training...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Chery Tiggo forges finals duel vs F2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chery Tiggo forges finals duel vs F2


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 minute ago                              


                                                            
Chery Tiggo arranged a virtual title showdown against F2 Logistics after cruising past Baguio while high school team California...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rolando Dy takes on Serbian foe in Brave CF 56
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rolando Dy takes on Serbian foe in Brave CF 56


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Filipino fighter Rolando Dy will herald Brave Combat Federation 56 as he clashes with Serbian Slobodan Maksimovic in a lightweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tabuena, 2 other Pinoys kick off Asian Tour restart bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tabuena, 2 other Pinoys kick off Asian Tour restart bid


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Miguel Tabuena has toned down expectations but remained upbeat on his chances as he launches his bid in the Asian Tour r...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala stumbles in first game back from injury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala stumbles in first game back from injury


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was Eala first tournament since the US Open in September as the netter was forced to take time off due to a foot inju...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PCAP 3rd Conference Division finals set tonight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PCAP 3rd Conference Division finals set tonight


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
There are four more questions — out of a possible six — that must be asked by the day’s beginning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with