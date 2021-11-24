




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
PCAP 3rd Conference Division finals set tonight
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 24, 2021 | 9:58am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PCAP 3rd Conference Division finals set tonight
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – There are four more questions — out of a possible six — that must be asked by the day’s beginning. 



The answers, of course, will be known by day’s end when the Caloocan LoadManna Knights battle the San Juan Predators in the North finals while the Penang Blue Panthers take on the Iloilo Kisela Knights over at the South in the penultimate playing day of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup.



The Knights produced arguably the upset of the tournament when they pulled the rug from under the top-ranked Pasig Rizal Pirates in the division semifinals. Can they top that by knocking out the Predators, one of the top teams in this maiden PCAP season?



Caloocan has had a roller coaster ride of a season — more so in this third conference when they barely made the second round after which they floundered, went on a tear, lost some, then found their third wind. 



The question has really been the lower boards if they could complement their 1-2 punch of IMs Paulo Bersamina and Jem Garcia. And they have responded in the knockout rounds.



For the Predators, they know they have taken some losses that tore at their mantle of invincibility. They weren’t as stacked as Pasig but they do have a loaded lineup from top to bottom. They have climbed from a fourth place finish in the All-Filipino Cup to a first runner-up in the Wesley So Cup. Before that needs to be answered, they cannot look past Caloocan who comes in with less pressure.



Can San Juan buck that pressure and return to the finals? 



We’ll find out in several hours.



Over in the South, the Blue Panthers are the sole remaining guest team in this conference. Everyone expected the Philippine Paralympic Team or the Singapore squad to be here but not this team from Malaysia. 



 

How did the Blue Panthers get here? Their players do not have the best win-loss-draw records. What they do is they gut it out and engage in trench warfare. They are pit bull tough and you cannot look past them.



They will need to reach deep within themselves to vanquish what has been arguably the most bemedaled team in PCAP — the Knights, who finished third in the All-Filipino Cup and won the Wesley So Cup.  



When these two squads met in the elimination round, Iloilo came away winners, 13.5-7.5. 



Iloilo’s strength is blitz while Penang’s game is rapid play. And yet when they clashed in the elimination round, Iloilo bested them, 9-5, in rapid chess.



Penang must play the games of their lives if they want to upset the team led by the LeBron James of the PCAP in GM Joey Antonio.



The division finals matches of the tournament can be viewed via streaming on the Facebook pages of PCAP and the respective teams.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Matt Aquino survives latest cut in Japan basketball training pool
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Matt Aquino survives latest cut in Japan basketball training pool


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-Japanese player Matthew Aquino has survived the last two cuts since he joined Japan's national basketball training...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena mulls taking PATAFA to court
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena mulls taking PATAFA to court


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The EJ Obiena issue has shifted to a legal battle.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena blasts Philippine athletic body, mulls 'immediate retirement'                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena blasts Philippine athletic body, mulls 'immediate retirement'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines stands to lose pole vaulter EJ Obiena to retirement amid a legal row with the Philippines Athletics Track...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adelaide turns back Tasmania as Kai Sotto rested anew in NBL preseason
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adelaide turns back Tasmania as Kai Sotto rested anew in NBL preseason


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino Kai Sotto was rested for the second game in a row and has yet to play since his debut against the Cairns Taipans...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Will Bishop bless Meralco?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 November 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Meralco isn’t shaking up its roster for the coming PBA Governors’ Cup as coach Norman Black is relying on the Bolts nucleus that took the squad to the semifinals of the recent Philippine Cup.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala stumbles in first game back from injury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala stumbles in first game back from injury


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 minutes ago                              


                                                            
It was Eala first tournament since the US Open in September as the netter was forced to take time off due to a foot inju...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ONE Championship's Zamboanga siblings set for Christmas homecoming
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ONE Championship's Zamboanga siblings set for Christmas homecoming


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Top atomweight contender Denice, ONE rising star Drex, as well as their friend Fritz Biagtan will all head back home in December...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Leylah Fernandez nominated for WTA's Most Improved Player of the Year plum
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Leylah Fernandez nominated for WTA's Most Improved Player of the Year plum


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The 19-year-old catapulted to popularity following her Cinderella run in New York where she beat WTA Top 5 players Naomi Osaka,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Miguel upbeat on recruits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Miguel upbeat on recruits


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The outlook is bright for San Miguel Beer with new recruits Simon Enciso and Vic Manuel as the team is set to unleash import...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 POC ethics committee probes EJ case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
POC ethics committee probes EJ case


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino has ordered their ethics committee to probe into the controversy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with