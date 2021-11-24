PCAP 3rd Conference Division finals set tonight

MANILA, Philippines – There are four more questions — out of a possible six — that must be asked by the day’s beginning.

The answers, of course, will be known by day’s end when the Caloocan LoadManna Knights battle the San Juan Predators in the North finals while the Penang Blue Panthers take on the Iloilo Kisela Knights over at the South in the penultimate playing day of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup.

The Knights produced arguably the upset of the tournament when they pulled the rug from under the top-ranked Pasig Rizal Pirates in the division semifinals. Can they top that by knocking out the Predators, one of the top teams in this maiden PCAP season?

Caloocan has had a roller coaster ride of a season — more so in this third conference when they barely made the second round after which they floundered, went on a tear, lost some, then found their third wind.

The question has really been the lower boards if they could complement their 1-2 punch of IMs Paulo Bersamina and Jem Garcia. And they have responded in the knockout rounds.

For the Predators, they know they have taken some losses that tore at their mantle of invincibility. They weren’t as stacked as Pasig but they do have a loaded lineup from top to bottom. They have climbed from a fourth place finish in the All-Filipino Cup to a first runner-up in the Wesley So Cup. Before that needs to be answered, they cannot look past Caloocan who comes in with less pressure.

Can San Juan buck that pressure and return to the finals?

We’ll find out in several hours.

Over in the South, the Blue Panthers are the sole remaining guest team in this conference. Everyone expected the Philippine Paralympic Team or the Singapore squad to be here but not this team from Malaysia.



How did the Blue Panthers get here? Their players do not have the best win-loss-draw records. What they do is they gut it out and engage in trench warfare. They are pit bull tough and you cannot look past them.

They will need to reach deep within themselves to vanquish what has been arguably the most bemedaled team in PCAP — the Knights, who finished third in the All-Filipino Cup and won the Wesley So Cup.

When these two squads met in the elimination round, Iloilo came away winners, 13.5-7.5.

Iloilo’s strength is blitz while Penang’s game is rapid play. And yet when they clashed in the elimination round, Iloilo bested them, 9-5, in rapid chess.

Penang must play the games of their lives if they want to upset the team led by the LeBron James of the PCAP in GM Joey Antonio.

The division finals matches of the tournament can be viewed via streaming on the Facebook pages of PCAP and the respective teams.