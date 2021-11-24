




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
ONE Championship's Zamboanga siblings set for Christmas homecoming
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 24, 2021 | 9:45am

                           

                        

                                                                        
ONE Championship's Zamboanga siblings set for Christmas homecoming
Drex (L) and Denice Zamboanga
MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship's Filipino sibling duo Denice and Drex Zamboanga are set for a homecoming to the Philippines after almost two years in Bangkok.



Top atomweight contender Denice, ONE rising star Drex, as well as their friend Fritz Biagtan will all head back home in December to spend the holidays.



Having been away from their families since COVID-19 forced lockdowns around the globe in March 2020, the mixed martial artists are finally due for a reunion with their family.



"All three of us, kuya Drex, Fritz, we'll be flying back to the Philippines to spend Christmas there. I think it's time," Denice told ONE Championship.



The troika have been staying in Thailand to to train non-stop for their MMA careers with Marrok Force Gym.



The prolonged absence from home proved most helpful for Denice, who was able to fight thrice in ONE Championship fight cards even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



She won over Mei Yamaguchi and Watsapinya Kaewkhong but most recently fell to South Korea's Seo Hee Ham in a controversial split decision loss in the quarterfinals of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix back in September.



Drex, meanwhile, made his debut with the Singapore promotion where he disposed of Detchadin Srosirisuphathin in a second-round submission back in August 2020.



Denice revealed that she was initially supposed to have another fight in December but it seemed that her would-be foe turned down the bout.



"Actually I was offered a fight against Alyona Rassohyna on the December 3 card. I agreed to that fight and was getting ready for it, even if I only had a couple of weeks to really prepare for it," Zamboanga said.



"Honestly, I just wanted to fight again, so that I could get another one in before Christmas. Another win would have been great. But I think Rassohyna turned the fight down," she added.



While another win under her belt would definitely build momentum for Denice heading into 2022, a Christmas in the Philippines with her family is not a bad consolation.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

