After victorious PBA 3x3 debut, Mau Belen looks to blaze trail for women coaches
                        

                           
Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
November 23, 2021 | 6:52pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
After victorious PBA 3x3 debut, Mau Belen looks to blaze trail for women coaches
Mau Belen
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Lady coach Mau Belen is hoping her triumphant debut stint with TNT in the first leg of the newly launched PBA 3x3 will bring hope and inspiration to her peers in women’s basketball.



“It’s good for my community, for women’s basketball and for women coaches and I know it will help hopefully in the long run,” said Belen, the first lady mentor to assume a head coaching position in the pro league.



Belen’s Tropang Giga crew of Almond Vosotros, Jeremiah Gray, Lervin Flores and Samboy de Leon stepped up big-time and staged an unbeaten run to finish first among 13 teams in the kickoff gig of the multi-leg 3x3 series last Sunday in Pasig City.



“This will help open up doors, hopefully windows for the other women coaches who are dreaming to be here as well,” Belen said.



“It’s not impossible. You just have to respect one another, respect the game and have the confidence to do what you say and instruct the players and do all of that.”



Belen gave her players all the credit for putting in the work and rising to the challenge of quickly adapting to the fast-paced 3x3 game and playing seven matches over a two-day period.



“3x3 is no joke. I can't explain how hard it is talaga,” she said. “I keep pushing my players to give it their all kahit talagang pagod na sila sa sunod-sunod na laro. It’s just difficult but in the end, they tried their best and did it the right way and it paid off.”



Work has just started for TNT and its PBA 3x3 rivals with the second leg blasting off on Wednesday already.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

