Cargo Movers near maiden PNVF Champions League crown

Games Wednesday

(Aquamarine Recreational Center Gym, Lipa, Batangas)

1:30 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs California Precision Sports

4 p.m. – Baguio vs Chery Tiggo

LIPA CITY – Unbeaten F2 Logistics moved on the cusp of capturing the inaugural Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League title with an easy victory over Tuguegarao Perlas, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19, Tuesday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center Gym here.

Four players finished in double figures for F2 headlined by Kianna Dy with 12 points as the Cargo Movers booked their fourth win in four matches after trouncing California Precision Sports, Baguio and Petro Gazz.

Skipper Aby Maraño (12), Majoy Baron (10) and Iris Tolenada (10) were also instrumental for the Cargo Movers, who have reigning Premier Volleyball League (PVL) champion Chery Tiggo (2-1) as their last hurdle in the potential title match tomorrow.

The team with the best record after a short single-round format automatically clinches the crown of the historic Champions League plus a ticket to the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship next year as the country’s representative.

“Chery is a tough team to face especially with a high morale after winning the PVL. They may be without Jaja Santiago now but we will still have the same preparation for them as we had in the previous matches,” said coach Ramil de Jesus.

In the first match, Casiey Monique Dongallo sizzled for 25 points as the California Precision Sports — with an average age of only 16 years — bested the Baguio Lady Highlanders, 25-14, 23-25, 25-11, 25-12 for its maiden win.

Jelaica Faye Gajero (16) and Jenalyn Umayam (11) provided help for the young Antipolo-based squad, which finally broke through after gallant stands against seasoned clubs F2, Chery Tiggo and Tuguegarao Perlas.

“We joined this tournament for exposure and experience. We have nothing to lose here but everything to gain,” said the 16-year-old Dongallo, who is averaging almost 20 points in four matches so far.

Baguio remained winless in four games while Tuguegarao Perlas slid to 2-2 entering the last two playdates of the six-team Champions League.

