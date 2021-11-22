De Asis tops PSC Para Games online chess tourney






































































 




   







   















Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 22, 2021 | 3:58pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines – Iloilo native John Franz de Asis drew with Eric Abanco in the sixth and final round to rule the men’s P1 division of the 2021 Philippine Sports Commission-Pilipinas Para Games chess competition held online over the weekend.



De Asis swept his first five games and drew his final game to finish alone on top with 5.5 points, half a point ahead of Abanco, Jordaine Tupaz, Alexis Elinon and Joseph Gregana.



Abanco took second place while Tupaz third after tiebreaks were applied.



De Asis, Abanco and Tupaz pocketed P30,000, P20,000 and P10,000, respectively, while earning the right to earn spot to the national para team.



The three along with the other top three in other divisions will play national team mainstays like world champion FIDE Master Sander Severino and multiple ASEAN and Asian Para Games gold medalists Henry Lopez and Jasper Rom for a chance to show they deserve a spot to the national squad.



“This event is really to give our para chessers a chance to play and show what they got while serving as a platform for us to discover diamonds in the rough,” said national para coach and tournament director James Infiesto.



Other top three winners were Geronimo Torres, Kenneth Namisato and Emmanuel Closa, Jr. (B1-men), Mark Christian Evangelista, Ireneo Melchor Pizzaro, Jr. and Abrham Peligro (B2-men), Aimee Dumagpi and Clarence Orena (P1-women), Siena Mae Requiron, Regina Abogado and Marilou Lucero (B2-women), and Yolanda Pespes, Kyla Jane Langue and Abigail Magno (B1-women).


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

