Dizon shines in run-up to three Singapore junior tilts

Sam Dizon beams as she holds her trophy after topping the amateur side of the Asian Senior Masters@Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — Sam Dizon came away with a victory in the amateur side of last week's Asian Senior Masters@Singapore.

Dizon thus further boosted her stock in three tough Singapore junior tournaments she is slated to compete in the next four weeks.

A recent link-up with the California Baptist University for 2022-23 season has also put Dizon’s career on the right track, with the rising Filipina star all-geared up for the Singapore Junior Masters Championship Series-Invitational from November 29-December 1 at the Masters course of the Laguna National.

Dizon has earlier expressed her readiness to help the CBU Lancers in the upcoming season.

“I am really excited to be a Lancer and grow with the team. I want to become the best version of myself both on and off the course,” said Dizon, whose 77 and 76 proved enough to net her the amateur crown in the 14th Asian Senior Masters@Singapore 2021 at the Singapore Island Country Club’s Bukit course.

She hopes to ride on that momentum when she faces the region’s best players in the ranks in the Singapore Junior Masters where she has been tipped as one of the two players, the other being Hong Kong’s Arianna Lau, with the tools to foil national women’s mainstay Shannon Tan’s back-to-back title bid in the Open category.

Dizon is also set to see action in the HSBC Youth Challenge 2021 (1st leg) Cum 4th National Ranking Game from December 14-16 at the Orchid Country Club and in the Singapore Junior Golf Championship 2021 slated December 20-23 at the Keppel Club.

Dizon is among the over 70 players set to compete in the Singapore Junior Masters, which drew a full roster following the easing of travel restrictions. It is bannered by 14 world amateur ranked players.

Other entries will come from Malaysia, China, India, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea and the host country.