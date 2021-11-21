




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Filipina football freestyler finishes 7th in Indonesian tiff
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 21, 2021 | 2:54pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Filipina football freestyler finishes 7th in Indonesian tiff
Jessa Alquino
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Jessa Alquino continues to blaze a trail for Filipina athletes in freestyle football.



The 22-year-old lass from General Santos City finished seventh in the KSBF Championship International Freestyle Competition last November 17.



Alquino was the lone female bet in a field of 32 Indonesians.



A seventh place finish isn’t so bad considering Alquino was recently battling a foot injury in what has been a sterling 2021 for her in terms of freestyle online competition.



She finished fifth in the Primer Torneo International Femenino Freestyle Soccer Milenium de las Americas, an online tournament based in Colombia last April 10.



Alquino followed that up by finishing 32nd out of 50 competitors in the Red Bull Street Style Women’s World Qualifier last July 18.



Her biggest achievements this year were winning the Skyworth Philippine Football Video Contest online competition last July 16 and being the runner-up in the Philippine Football Freestyle Championship Online Edition last September 17.



“I feel blessed,” she exclaimed of her feats.



Alquino only took up freestyle football after watching the Asian Football Freestyle Championships in Davao. “Na-inspire ako,” she succinctly said of her getting into the sport.



Previously, Alquino played futsal but switched to freestyle football after being dazzled by a series of online videos from athletes all over the world.



“Naisip ko – ang fun naman nito. Pero test siya ng skill at creativity mo,” she noted of the sport.



In her very first competition, Jessa finished fourth place in the Philippine Football Freestyle Championship of 2019.



The next calendar year saw her make even bigger strides as she had a pair of first-runner-up finishes in the twin Singapore-based 1 Play Sports Stay Home Soccer Challenge as well as the eSingaCup 2020 Skills Zone Video Contest.



“Yung second places finishes nay un ay nagbigay ng kumpiyansa sa akin na kayao ko mag-excel sa freestyle football.”



Alquino hopes that should the situation around the world get much better by 2022, she will travel abroad to compete in bigger freestyle football tournaments.



“Iyan ang panaginip ko,” she summed up.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FREESTYLE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Blackwater's dubious losing streak 'extra motivation' for import Bond


                              

Adelaide turns back Tasmania as Kai Sotto rested anew in NBL preseason


                              

Caloocan stuns Pasig; San Juan boots out Laguna in PCAP north semis


                              

Chery, F2 get ball rolling


                              

Obiena denies 'falsifying' liquidations submitted to Philippine athletics body


                              

Saso fades but Ko, Korda set up epic clash in CME Group Tour Championship


                              

Dizon shines in run-up to three Singapore junior tilts


                              

adidas vows to collaborate with more Filipino designers


                              

'I'm ready': Kingad all set to finally face Akhmetov in December


                              

