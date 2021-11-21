




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Adelaide turns back Tasmania as Kai Sotto rested anew in NBL preseason
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 21, 2021 | 2:13pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Adelaide turns back Tasmania as Kai Sotto rested anew in NBL preseason
Kai Sotto
Instagram  /  Adelaide 36ers
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Adelaide 36ers used a second half surge to mount a come-from-behind win against the Tasmania JackJumpers, 82-80, as they went 3-0 in the NBL Blitz on Sunday.



Filipino Kai Sotto was rested for the second game in a row and has yet to play since his debut against the Cairns Taipans last week.



The 36ers looked poised to absorb their first loss in the preseason tournament when they were caught in an offensive onslaught by the JackJumpers in the opening quarter.



At the end of the first salvo, the 36ers were down by 21 big points, 33-12.



But the 36ers slowly chipped away at the deficit in the next three quarters and finally took back the lead in the middle of the final quarter, 70-67, after a Mojave King triple.



While the JackJumpers tried to regain the lead they were unable to stop Adelaide's momentum.



A split on the line from Todd Withers kept the door ajar for a Tasmania shocker as the 36ers led only by two points with 22 ticks left in the game, Josh Magette missed on the potential game-winning triple for Tasmania.



Daniel Johnson paced the 36ers in the comeback win with 17 markers.



King, meanwhile, scattered 13 points off of the bench.



The 36ers play again on Friday, November 26, against the Perth Wildcats.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

